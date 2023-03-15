Ukraine live briefing: U.S. summons Russian envoy after surveillance drone forced down over Black Sea Ukainian servicemen drive past a missile tail in the village of Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut, on March 14. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

The State Department summoned Moscow’s envoy in Washington after a Russian plane collided with a U.S. surveillance drone, forcing it to crash over the Black Sea, according to American officials. Russia denied responsibility. President Biden was briefed and the Pentagon said it was working to declassify video showing the incident.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

A Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of a U.S. MQ-9 drone, causing Air Force pilots to bring the drone down in international waters. Shortly before the encounter, two Russian planes dumped fuel on and flew in front of the aircraft in maneuvers the U.S. military described as “reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional.”

The MQ-9 was conducting an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission when it encountered Russian aircraft in the Black Sea region, Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a briefing Tuesday. The Kremlin’s forces were not able to recover the MQ-9 — when it encountered Russian aircraft in the Black Sea region, Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a briefing Tuesday. The Kremlin’s forces were not able to recover the MQ-9 — a drone with a wingspan of 66 feet — after the crash, Ryder said.

Prominent Republicans criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — a potential GOP presidential contender — after he said the war in Ukraine was a “territorial dispute.” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) said he “could not disagree more” and Sen. John Cornyn (Texas) said he was “disturbed” by DeSantis’s comments.

Hungary further delayed NATO ratification for Sweden and Finland. The ruling Fidesz party confirmed the postponement of the process to Reuters after an opposition lawmaker said Fidesz was The ruling Fidesz party confirmed the postponement of the process to Reuters after an opposition lawmaker said Fidesz was delaying a parliamentary session that was set for next week. Stockholm and Helsinki have sought to enter the transatlantic alliance but acceptance requires a sign-off from all NATO members. While Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he supports ratification, some lawmakers in his party have dragged their feet.

From our correspondents

A railroad fan photographed Putin’s armored train. Now he lives in exile: Train fanatic Mikhail Korotkov spent years documenting unique trains, including a particularly unusual one belonging to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was the first train enthusiast to post a photo of the sleek, silver train with red-and-gray detailing.

But his passion has put him in a precarious position, reports Robyn Dixon. An intimidating transcript of his private phone conversations was delivered to him — via messages on his YouTube page — in what Korotkov interpreted as a threat from the Kremlin.

Afraid for his safety, Korotkov has fled Russia. “The hardest thing was to finally realize that emigration was the only solution, and to give up my past life and start from zero,” he said.

GiftOutline Gift Article