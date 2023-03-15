Ukraine live briefing: U.S. summons Russian envoy after surveillance drone forced down over Black Sea

The State Department summoned Moscow’s envoy in Washington after a Russian plane collided with a U.S. surveillance drone, forcing it to crash over the Black Sea, according to American officials. Russia denied responsibility. President Biden was briefed and the Pentagon said it was working to declassify video showing the incident.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
A railroad fan photographed Putin’s armored train. Now he lives in exile: Train fanatic Mikhail Korotkov spent years documenting unique trains, including a particularly unusual one belonging to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was the first train enthusiast to post a photo of the sleek, silver train with red-and-gray detailing.
But his passion has put him in a precarious position, reports Robyn Dixon. An intimidating transcript of his private phone conversations was delivered to him — via messages on his YouTube page — in what Korotkov interpreted as a threat from the Kremlin.
Afraid for his safety, Korotkov has fled Russia. “The hardest thing was to finally realize that emigration was the only solution, and to give up my past life and start from zero,” he said.