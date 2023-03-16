Prosecutor: Some of the 6 missing women in Mexico found dead

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MEXICO CITY — A prosecutor in Mexico said Thursday there is evidence that some of the six women who went missing on March 7 have been found dead. Carlos Zamarripa, the head prosecutor of the violence-plagued state of Guanajuato, said that “unfortunately we have found signs that some of them were killed.”

The women, who may have been traveling together, disappeared on the outskirts of the city of Celaya in Guanajuato.

Authorities posted search bulletins for the six women on March 9, and had said for more than a week they hoped to find them alive.

Zamarripa said the crime scene was still being examined by investigators to determine the number of dead and their identities.

For years, the industrial and farming hub of Guanajuato has been Mexico’s most violent state, with the Jalisco cartel waging a turf war there against local gangs, including the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, which is apparently being supported by the much larger Sinaloa cartel.

