2 police officers killed in Canadian city of Edmonton

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences and support to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues.

Police did not immediately release any details about what happened. Police chief Dale McFee was expected to make a statement later Thursday.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Edmonton police said Thursday that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call.

“Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two ⁦‪Edmonton police‬⁩ officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality” Trudeau wrote.