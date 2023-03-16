Fire engulfs Russian border service building in Rostov-on-Don near Ukraine

A building for the border patrol of Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, exploded in flames on Thursday in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, killing at least one person and injuring at least two, according to Russian media and local officials.
The governor of the Rostov region, Vassily Golubev, writing on Telegram, said the fire had spread over 800 square meters — roughly 9,000 square feet — causing two walls to collapse. Residents of surrounding buildings were evacuated and at least one person was hospitalized with serious injuries, Golubev said.
The FSB is Russia’s main domestic security service, responsible for border security, surveillance, and counterterrorism.
In recent weeks, amid a rising number of cross-border attacks from Ukraine, including drone strikes, President Vladimir Putin has ordered officials to tighten security in Russia’s border regions, including Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod, and Rostov.
Local residents told Russian media outlets that they heard loud explosions before the fire broke out.
Golubev and local emergency services officials said that a short circuit sparked the blaze, by igniting fuel tanks. The Washington Post could not independently verify these reports.
Citing local emergency officials, Tass, the state-controlled news service, reported that as a result of the fire one person had died and at least two more were injured.
In Russia’s border regions, there is rising concern about sabotage by groups opposed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and growing anxiety after flurry of drone sightings in Western Russia and an attack in Bryansk claimed by a rogue Russian nationalist group.
“It is necessary to keep the Russian-Ukrainian border under special control, to put a barrier for sabotage groups there,” Putin said at a board meeting of the FSB in late February. “The FSB must respond to the intensification of Western intelligence activities against Russia.”
