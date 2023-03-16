Russian security service building catches fire in Rostov

Russian state media, citing local emergency services, reported that one person died and two people were injured. The building belonged to the regional border patrol section of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, the media reports said.

MOSCOW — A building used by Russia’s Federal Security Service caught fire Thursday in the southern Russian city of Rostov, which is located about 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show fire engulfing parts of the building, with plumes of thick smoke rising over the city. Regional Gov. Vasily Golubev said an electrical short circuit caused the fire, which in turn “caused containers of fuel and lubricants to explode.”