Ukraine live briefing: U.S. investigating ‘reckless’ drone incident; Kremlin aims to retrieve MQ-9 Reaper

The United States is investigating the downing of a U.S. surveillance MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea after a run-in with Russian warplanes, while the Kremlin said it would try to retrieve the wreckage.
The daring front-line mission to evacuate reluctant Ukrainians: Thirteen months into Russia’s full-scale invasion, some Ukrainians who are too sick or too prideful to have evacuated from the combat zone remain in grave danger. A corps of volunteers are stepping in, report Alex Horton and Anastacia Galouchka from Chasiv Yar, Ukraine.
The group estimates that it has extracted 4,000 people since May, pulling them from some of the most dangerous places and helping them relocate in Ukraine or abroad.