Ukraine live briefing: U.S. investigating ‘reckless’ drone incident; Kremlin aims to retrieve MQ-9 Reaper

March 16, 2023 at 4:07 a.m. EDT
A Ukrainian tank travels down a road outside Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)
The United States is investigating the downing of a U.S. surveillance MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea after a run-in with Russian warplanes, while the Kremlin said it would try to retrieve the wreckage.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Wednesday on a trip to Ethiopia that the United States is looking into the incident, the first known altercation between U.S. and Russian forces since the war in Ukraine began. “We’ll be in close coordination with allies and partners at the conclusion of the investigation,” Blinken said. “I can’t speak at this point to the motive or to intent.” Tensions have been rising since two Russian fighter jets approached a U.S. surveillance drone in the Black Sea that was launched from Romania, first dumping fuel on it and later colliding with the propeller on the drone’s rear, U.S. officials said. Blinken called it a “reckless and unsafe action.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke to their counterparts in Russia, in what was the first contact between the two militaries in months. In a news conference Wednesday, Milley said the drone incident followed a pattern of recent behavior by Russia, which included aggressive actions toward aircraft from other nations. “We have to figure out exactly what the way ahead is,” he said.
  • The United States is rejecting Moscow’s claim of a self-declared exclusion zone over extended parts of the Black Sea. Austin said the U.S. military would “continue to fly and operate wherever international law allows.”
  • The International Monetary Fund made “very good progress” on aid discussions with Ukrainian officials this week in Poland, the agency said Wednesday. The lending program worth $15.6 billion is likely to be announced in the next few days, the Financial Times reported.
  • Russia, China and Iran are holding joint maritime exercises in the Gulf of Oman until March 19, the Chinese Defense Ministry said Wednesday. The exercises focusing on aerial search and ship parades come at a time when U.S. officials say China is considering providing military aid to Russia for its war effort in Ukraine. Iranian-made drones have been used by Russia to strike critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

Battleground updates

  • U.S. officials lauded Ukraine for holding on to Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk, where Russia has focused its war efforts in recent weeks. Milley said that in Bakhmut, Russians are only making “small, tactical advances” at “great cost,” and Austin commended the “valor” of Ukrainian soldiers for not giving up the town.
  • About 3,000 civilians including 33 children remain in Bakhmut, the head of the Donetsk military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Telegram on Wednesday. People are being evacuated along the entire front line, he added.
  • Russian forces shelled territories in the northeastern region of Sumy, the regional military administration said on Telegram on Wednesday. An agricultural company building and a residential one were damaged in the attacks.

Global impact

  • Oil export revenue in Russia fell sharply by nearly half in February compared with last year following a European Union freeze and price caps imposed by Ukraine’s Western allies, a report by the International Energy Agency found. Moscow earned $11.6 billion from oil exports last month, down from $14.3 billion in January and a 42 percent drop from the $20 billion earned in February 2022, according to the IEA.
  • U.S. officials hosted the 10th gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, an alliance of dozens of nations supplying military equipment to Ukraine to combat Russia. “Russia hopes to grind down Ukraine in a war of attrition, but Ukraine has been supplied by more than 40 countries,” Austin said after the meeting Wednesday. Russia is depending on Iran and North Korea for supplies, he said, adding that Russia was out of friends and defense capability.
  • Spain and Canada announced additional military support for Ukraine in separate announcements. Spain on Wednesday pledged four more Leopard tanks in addition to the six it committed to delivering to Ukraine earlier, El Español reported. Canada will donate more ammunition and 12 air defense missiles to Ukraine, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said in a statement, adding that four Leopard tanks will be delivered to Ukraine in coming weeks.
  • The United Kingdom has pledged new funding for Moldova and Georgia to support their territorial integrity, the British government said in a statement on Wednesday. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who is visiting the two countries this week, will announce $12 million in assistance for reforms, as they remain “vulnerable” to Russian aggression.
  • Denmark will establish a $1 billion fund to provide Ukraine with military, civil and business support in 2023, officials said Wednesday. “We are at a historic crossroads. The Ukrainians are fighting not only for their own freedom, but for the security of all of Europe,” Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement.

From our correspondents

The daring front-line mission to evacuate reluctant Ukrainians: Thirteen months into Russia’s full-scale invasion, some Ukrainians who are too sick or too prideful to have evacuated from the combat zone remain in grave danger. A corps of volunteers are stepping in, report Alex Horton and Anastacia Galouchka from Chasiv Yar, Ukraine.

The group estimates that it has extracted 4,000 people since May, pulling them from some of the most dangerous places and helping them relocate in Ukraine or abroad.

