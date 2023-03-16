Ukraine live briefing: U.S. investigating ‘reckless’ drone incident; Kremlin aims to retrieve MQ-9 Reaper

The United States is investigating the downing of a U.S. surveillance MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea after a run-in with Russian warplanes, while the Kremlin said it would try to retrieve the wreckage.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Wednesday on a trip to Ethiopia that the United States is looking into the incident, the first known altercation between U.S. and Russian forces since the war in Ukraine began. “We’ll be in close coordination with allies and partners at the conclusion of the investigation,” Blinken said. “I can’t speak at this point to the motive or to intent.” Tensions have been rising since two Russian fighter jets approached a U.S. surveillance drone in the Black Sea that was launched from Romania, first dumping fuel on it and later colliding with the propeller on the drone’s rear, U.S. officials said. Blinken called it a “reckless and unsafe action.”