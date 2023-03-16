Ukraine demoted commander who gave interview about ill-trained troops

KYIV, Ukraine — A Ukrainian battalion commander who gave an interview to The Washington Post describing how ill-trained troops were weakening Ukraine’s position on the battlefield quit his post this week, after his superiors demoted him because of his remarks, he said.
He said that he decided to speak out, despite the risks, hoping the United States would ensure better training for Ukrainian soldiers, including some who have gone into battle without knowing how to throw a grenade or handle their weapons. Some abandoned their positions while under Russian fire, he said in the interview.
Ukrainian military and government officials did not immediately respond on Thursday evening to request from The Post for comment on Kupol’s status.
But a spokesman for the Airborne Assault Forces, Valentyn Shevchenko, confirmed to the Ukrainska Pravda news site that Kupol had been removed from his battalion command and reassigned to a training center. Shevchenko said that Kupol did not have permission from his commander, as required, to speak to the press, and that he had exaggerated his unit’s losses, as well as the poor level of training of replacement troops.
Kupol’s punishment has spurred outrage among some in Ukraine, who said his comments reflected a necessary truth that Ukrainian leaders are unwilling to hear.
Kupol voiced his concerns as Russian and Ukrainian forces are locked in a grinding artillery war with neither side seemingly strong enough to make serious territorial gains. Russian leaders are insisting that their war aims, including the seizure of four southeast Ukrainian regions, will be achieved. Ukraine is preparing for what many analysts expect will be a spring counteroffensive that will require significant manpower and ammunition to push Russian forces out of territory they control.
Kupol and other military personnel have warned that task will be extremely difficult with so many of Ukraine’s most experienced fighters now wounded or killed. Ukraine keeps its casualties secret but U.S. and European officials have estimated as many as 120,000 dead and wounded. Russia is believed to have lost about 200,000 but has a much larger population.
“These are exactly the kind of people we need at the front,” Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, wrote on his Telegram channel about Kupol. “He emphasized in the interview that the soldiers should be trained even better. Of course, the better prepared a warrior is, the better he fights. What is wrong here? I believe that this story should be publicized.”
Another lawmaker, Volodymyr Ariev, wrote on Facebook: “This government wants to hear only what they want.”
Yuri Butusov, a prominent Ukrainian war reporter, said that Kupol’s troops are the ones who will suffer from his departure. Butusov expressed hope that Kupol would be reinstated and that the military leadership would be willing to hear hard truths.
“We have to defeat Russia both on the front and in our minds — and instead of shutting our mouths, we have to start thinking and acting to improve ourselves daily,” Butusov posted on Facebook.
About 100 of the 500 troops in Kupol’s battalion were killed over the last year, and 400 others were wounded, he said. The mass casualties left him responsible for new, inexperienced troops who were expected to deploy immediately despite an obvious lack of training.
In the interview, Kupol had acknowledged that his remarks could result in disciplinary measures. “As a patriot of my country, I’m worried about my country. That’s all,” he said.
“Do you know what the problem is with our commanders?” he added. “They have a narrow circle, which does not deliver bad news to them. They filter out the bad news.”
Khurshudyan reported from New York. Serhiy Morgunov in Kyiv contributed to this report.
One year of Russia’s war in Ukraine
Portraits of Ukraine: Every Ukrainian’s life has changed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion one year ago — in ways both big and small. They have learned to survive and support each other under extreme circumstances, in bomb shelters and hospitals, destroyed apartment complexes and ruined marketplaces. Scroll through portraits of Ukrainians reflecting on a year of loss, resilience and fear.
Battle of attrition: Over the past year, the war has morphed from a multi-front invasion that included Kyiv in the north to a conflict of attrition largely concentrated along an expanse of territory in the east and south. Follow the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces and take a look at where the fighting has been concentrated.
A year of living apart: Russia’s invasion, coupled with Ukraine’s martial law preventing fighting-age men from leaving the country, has forced agonizing decisions for millions of Ukrainian families about how to balance safety, duty and love, with once-intertwined lives having become unrecognizable. Here’s what a train station full of goodbyes looked like last year.
Deepening global divides: President Biden has trumpeted the reinvigorated Western alliance forged during the war as a “global coalition,” but a closer look suggests the world is far from united on issues raised by the Ukraine war. Evidence abounds that the effort to isolate Putin has failed and that sanctions haven’t stopped Russia, thanks to its oil and gas exports.