France protests: What to know as Macron forces a retirement-age hike

French police fired tear gas and water cannons March 16 to disperse protesters during a rally in Paris against the government's pension reform.

Large-scale protests erupted across several French cities after President Emmanuel Macron’s government forced through a contentious pension law without a key parliament vote, escalating a long-brewing crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight In Paris on Thursday night, police fired tear gas and water cannons at demonstrators gathered at the Place de la Concorde, while in Nantes in western France, riot police faced off protesters who set fire to trash cans, photos and videos showed. Demonstrations were also reported in Toulouse, Marseille and Lyon.

Some 217 people were detained in Paris, French broadcaster BFM reported. Representatives of a dozen unions announced a massive protest for March 23, the hard line CGT Union said. Some of that union’s members blocked entry points into Paris Friday morning, local media reported.

The pension law, which raises the minimum retirement age by two years to 64, has roiled the European nation. Macron has insisted that the age hike is necessary to guarantee the survival of France’s generous pension system, but millions have taken to the streets, while strikes shut down schools and public transit and mounds of trash have collected on the streets.

Now, its passage — via a constitutional power that allows the executive to force bills through the National Assembly — has strengthened public fury. Opposition lawmakers have threatened a no-confidence vote that could force out Élisabeth Borne, Macron’s appointed prime minister.

Here are some key things to know about the controversy.

Retirement age

The French government’s plan raises the minimum retirement age by two years, so most people will need to be 64 — and have made a certain amount of social-security contributions — before they can receive a full state pension.

Macron said that the hike is needed to reflect changing demographics. For instance, life expectancy in France has increased by about three years in the last two decades. If the retirement age were to remain fixed at 62, there will only be 1.2 taxpaying workers to support each retiree in 2070, down from 1.7 in 2020, government data shows.

France already spends more on pensions than many other rich European countries. Retirement spending by the state was equal to 13.6 percent of its economy in 2021, compared to about 10 percent in Germany and nearly 11 percent in Spain, according to the OECD. Macron’s plan would bolster the country’s pension system in 2030 to the tune of $19 billion, Reuters reported.

But opponents argue that the measure will disproportionately impact blue-collar workers, who are more likely to begin working at a younger age than their white-collar counterparts. (People employed in certain professions that are considered physically or mentally demanding will still be allowed to retire earlier with a full pension.)

Article 49.3

Macron’s government invoked Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allows the executive to force bills through the National Assembly, the lower house of the legislature, without a vote. (The Senate had already passed the pension bill.) The clause was composed in the late 1950s as part of an effort to strengthen France’s executive branch, which Charles de Gaulle believed was hamstrung by a then-powerful legislature.

The article has been used at least 88 times by different governments, and critics see it is an anti-democratic measure.

Macron’s party and its partners do not command an absolute majority in the National Assembly and is only able to pass legislation in that chamber by forming temporary alliances or encouraging lawmakers from other parties to abstain. Since the government employed Article 49.3, the opposition now has 24 hours to file a no-confidence vote against Borne, whose cabinet requires National Assembly backing.

Macron has been elected by voters to a second five-year term, so his position as president would not be directly affected if a parliamentary censure passes. But it would force the resignation of his handpicked prime minister, and significantly dent his authority.

Many analysts do not believe the no-confidence vote will pass because the opposition is fragmented between left-wing, far-right and center-right parties.

Rick Noack in Paris contributed to this report.

