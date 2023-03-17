Jamaican government to increase minimum wage by 44%

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness says his government plans to increase the island’s minimum wage by 44% as the local economy rebounds.
The announcement came just days after the government increased teachers’ wages following a nearly weeklong protest that disrupted public schools.
Jamaica’s economy was hit by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a drop in tourism, but it has since recovered substantially, according to a February report by the International Monetary Fund.
Annual inflation in Jamaica ranged as high as 11% over the past two fiscal years but is projected to decline to about 5% in the coming fiscal year starting next month, the report said.