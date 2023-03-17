Ukraine live briefing: U.S. says no change in F-16 stance after Poland’s move to send jets Polish MiG-29 fighter jets take part in a NATO exercise in Lask, Poland, on Oct. 12, 2022. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

The United States respects Poland’s decision to send Soviet-era MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, but that plan does not change Washington’s reluctance to supply Kyiv with F-16 jets, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. Poland’s “sovereign” decision “doesn’t affect and does not change our own sovereign decision-making” on F-16s, he said. Ukraine has long requested advanced fighter jets from the West, but the United States and its allies have been hesitant due to concerns about escalating NATO-Russia tensions.

U.S. officials released footage of this week’s collision between a U.S. drone and a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea. American officials said the drone had been flying over international waters before it was forced down. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Wednesday that the United States is investigating the incident, calling it “reckless and unsafe.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Poland has played a leading role in delivering taboo-breaking weaponry to Ukraine. As Germany stalled on sending tanks this year, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that Poland As Germany stalled on sending tanks this year, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that Poland had decided to send them . And as most Western governments stalled on Ukrainian pleas for modern jets, Poland has now become the first country to send them, with the first four MiG-29s set to arrive in the coming days.

Declassified U.S. military footage shows a Russian jet releasing fuel and then colliding with the drone, according to a U.S. military statement. After the jet collided with the U.S. aircraft, the according to a U.S. military statement. After the jet collided with the U.S. aircraft, the drone ’s camera feed was lost temporarily, U.S. officials said. When the feed returned, new damage could be seen on the drone’s propeller, they said. “U.S. flights of strategic unmanned aerial vehicles off the coast of Crimea are provocative in nature,” the Russian Defense Ministry said, according to a readout of a Wednesday call between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

A fire broke out at a building belonging to Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, killing at least one person and injuring at least two, The Washington Post and injuring at least two, The Washington Post reported . The Russian governor of the Rostov region said the fire had spread over roughly 9,000 square feet, causing two walls to collapse. The FSB is Russia’s main domestic security service, responsible for border security, surveillance and counterterrorism.

A Ukrainian commander was demoted after saying ill-trained troops were weakening Ukraine’s position on the battlefield, in an interview with The Post. He later quit his position, He later quit his position, The Post reported . The commander said some troops went into battle without having thrown a grenade or knowing how to handle weapons. His supporters said he should be reinstated and that the military leadership should be willing to hear difficult truths.

A U.N.-backed inquiry found evidence that Russian authorities committed human rights violations, many of which “amount to war crimes,” according to a newly released according to a newly released report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine. The commission was established a year ago by the U.N. Human Rights Council. Russia’s use of torture and attacks on energy-related infrastructure “may amount to crimes against humanity,” the report’s authors wrote.

From our correspondents

Loss of U.S. drone clipped by Russian jet was a twist in a broader pattern: Russia’s forced downing of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea this week shed light on a little-known geopolitical reality, Claire Parker reports — close calls between U.S. and Russian aircraft aren’t unusual.

U.S. European Command released footage of Russian jets’ encounter with a U.S. drone. The Post annotated the video according to a timeline provided by the U.S. (Video: The Washington Post)

But collisions during intercepts are rare, even when involving drones. Analysts and officials warn that the war in Ukraine has only heightened the stakes, and the incident has fueled concern about the potential for the war in Ukraine to escalate into direct conflict between the two superpowers.

