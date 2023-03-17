Ukraine live briefing: U.S. says no change in F-16 stance after Poland’s move to send jets

The United States respects Poland’s decision to send Soviet-era MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, but that plan does not change Washington’s reluctance to supply Kyiv with F-16 jets, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. Poland’s “sovereign” decision “doesn’t affect and does not change our own sovereign decision-making” on F-16s, he said. Ukraine has long requested advanced fighter jets from the West, but the United States and its allies have been hesitant due to concerns about escalating NATO-Russia tensions.
U.S. officials released footage of this week’s collision between a U.S. drone and a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea. American officials said the drone had been flying over international waters before it was forced down. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Wednesday that the United States is investigating the incident, calling it “reckless and unsafe.”
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Loss of U.S. drone clipped by Russian jet was a twist in a broader pattern: Russia’s forced downing of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea this week shed light on a little-known geopolitical reality, Claire Parker reports — close calls between U.S. and Russian aircraft aren’t unusual.
But collisions during intercepts are rare, even when involving drones. Analysts and officials warn that the war in Ukraine has only heightened the stakes, and the incident has fueled concern about the potential for the war in Ukraine to escalate into direct conflict between the two superpowers.