Ukraine live briefing: Putin’s ICC arrest warrant is justified, Biden says

President Biden said the International Criminal Court was “justified” in issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has “clearly committed war crimes.”

The ICC on Friday issued warrants for both Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, accusing them of participating in the abduction and deportation of children from Ukraine to Russian-occupied territories. Ukraine is investigating over 16,000 cases of forced removals. (Neither the United States nor Russia recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.)