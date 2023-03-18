Ukraine live briefing: Putin’s ICC arrest warrant is justified, Biden says

President Biden said the International Criminal Court was “justified” in issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has “clearly committed war crimes.”
War forces thousands of disabled Ukrainians into institutions: Thousands of elderly Ukrainians with disabilities, who were displaced after the Russian invasion, have been institutionalized. Stowed away in poorly resourced Soviet-era institutions with limited mobility, they are experiencing some of the war’s most shattering consequences, Steve Hendrix, Amanda Morris and Siobhán O’Grady report.
Viktor Krivoruchko, 54, was taken to a nursing home near the central city of Uman, where he said his passport was taken away, the air reeked of human excrement and the staff routinely failed to change the diaper on one of his roommates, a double amputee.
“It’s better for me to be under shelling than to be there,” Krivoruchko said. “It was living hell.”