Ukraine live briefing: Putin’s ICC arrest warrant is justified, Biden says

President Biden said the International Criminal Court was “justified” in issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has “clearly committed war crimes.” The ICC on Friday issued warrants for both Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, accusing them of participating in the abduction and deportation of children from Ukraine to Russian-occupied territories. Ukraine is investigating over 16,000 cases of forced removals. (Neither the United States nor Russia recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.)

Key developments

Battleground updates

A group of European Union countries will sign an agreement Monday to buy artillery rounds for Ukraine, Reuters Reuters reported , citing an unidentified E.U. official. The pact aims to quickly provide Ukraine more of the 155mm shells it has said are a vital need, as it burns through rounds in a war of attrition

Slovakia will supply Ukraine with 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, Prime Minister Eduard Heger Thursday it would send four fighter jets in the coming days, marking a new level of Western aid to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested that Warsaw and Bratislava were attempting to dump outdated hardware on Kyiv, Russian state media reported. Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced Friday. Poland said Thursday it would send four fighter jets in the coming days, marking a new level of Western aid to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested that Warsaw and Bratislava were attempting to dump outdated hardware on Kyiv, Russian state media reported.

A top Ukrainian military official said Russia has used most of its forces to try to encircle Bakhmut. Ground Forces commander Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi Ground Forces commander Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote in a Telegram post Friday that the eastern city remains the epicenter of fighting, but fierce battles continue in Kreminna, Torske, Bilohorivka, and Spirne.

Global impact

There is “no danger of war coming to Moldova” as long as Ukraine holds out, Moldovan President Maia Sandu Moldovan President Maia Sandu told lawmakers Friday. Russia has allegedly engaged in efforts to overthrow the country’s pro-West government, and a missile launched at Ukraine recently entered Moldovan airspace, prompting flight cancellations

Turkey is set to begin the process of ratifying Finland’s entry into NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday in Ankara. Both Stockholm and Helsinki moved to join the transatlantic alliance following last year’s invasion of Ukraine, but Erdogan is expected to withhold approval of Sweden’s bid. Accession requires the unanimous approval of all existing NATO members.

Germany’s fencing federation canceled a World Cup event after global fencing authorities reversed a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes. German federation president Claudia Bokel said that by eliminating the May event in women’s foil, the federation intends to give a “ . German federation president Claudia Bokel said that by eliminating the May event in women’s foil, the federation intends to give a “ clear signal ” of its disagreement.

From our correspondents

War forces thousands of disabled Ukrainians into institutions: Thousands of elderly Ukrainians with disabilities, who were displaced after the Russian invasion, have been institutionalized. Stowed away in poorly resourced Soviet-era institutions with limited mobility, they are experiencing some of the war’s most shattering consequences, Steve Hendrix, Amanda Morris and Siobhán O’Grady report.

Viktor Krivoruchko, 54, was taken to a nursing home near the central city of Uman, where he said his passport was taken away, the air reeked of human excrement and the staff routinely failed to change the diaper on one of his roommates, a double amputee.

“It’s better for me to be under shelling than to be there,” Krivoruchko said. “It was living hell.”

