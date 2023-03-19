Ukraine live briefing: Putin visits occupied Mariupol and Crimea; Xi heads to Moscow

March 19, 2023 at 2:20 a.m. EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin, seen with local officials, makes a surprise visit to Crimea on Saturday. (Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Mariupol, a front-line city devastated last year in a deadly Russian siege, ignoring an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. It was his second foray of the weekend into occupied areas, which the Kremlin press service on Sunday described as a “working trip.” The Kremlin also said in a statement that Putin toured the Black Sea port city of Sevastopol in Crimea on Saturday, the ninth anniversary of Russia’s illegal 2014 annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday is set to begin a state visit to Moscow, where he will meet with Putin in the strongest show of support since the war began. The Kremlin said the two will discuss “deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation.” Beijing, which insists it is neutral in the conflict and has sought to portray itself as a potential mediator, said Xi will promote peace talks.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • Xi’s visit comes at a thorny moment, just after the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Putin on Friday, accusing him of committing war crimes by illegally deporting children from Ukraine. “World leaders will think twice before shaking his hand or sitting with Putin at the negotiating table,” Andriy Kostin, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, said Saturday of the arrest warrant. Kremlin officials dismissed the move and vowed not to cooperate.
  • A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said in a Telegram post that Ukraine’s peace plans are “nothing more than a set of ultimatums and demands from Russia that are disconnected from reality.” Maria Zakharova’s remarks on Saturday follow a phone conversation last week between China’s foreign minister, Qin Gang, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in which Kuleba said he outlined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s formula for peace.
  • The ICC’s arrest warrant is largely symbolic: Russia, like the United States, does not recognize the international court’s jurisdiction. That said, it will “haunt [Putin] for the rest of his life,” Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia, said on “Meet the Press.” The Russian president is “going to be indicted by them for the rest of his life. He’s going to have to think about where he travels for the rest of his life,” McFaul added.

Battleground updates

  • Russian forces sent 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Ukrainian facilities around Kyiv and western parts of the country overnight on Saturday, according to Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat. Ukrainian forces struck down 11 of the 16 drones, he added, despite poor nighttime visibility. The Washington Post could not verify his claims.
  • Russia is probably preparing to widen its military conscription, the British Defense Ministry said Saturday. A bill introduced earlier this month proposes changing the age bracket for serving to 21 to 30, up from 18 to 27 years. The ministry said the change was probably intended to ensure that 18-to-21-year-olds, who often seek exemptions based on being in higher education, are nonetheless “eventually forced to serve.”

Global impact

  • A Black Sea grain deal between Russia and Ukraine was extended on Saturday, although the two parties gave differing accounts for how long it would last: 60 or 120 days, respectively. Aid groups say the deal is essential to help avert a food crisis in parts of the Middle East and Africa. “It is concerning that the deal was possibly extended for only 60 days, rather than the previously-agreed 120 day time frame,” said Harpinder Collacott, executive director for Europe of the nongovernmental aid organization Mercy Corps. “But any extension of the grain deal is nothing short of necessary.”
  • A group of European Union countries will sign an agreement Monday to buy artillery rounds for Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing an unidentified E.U. official. The pact aims to quickly provide Ukraine with more of the 155mm shells it has said are a vital need, as it burns through rounds in a war of attrition.
  • Ukraine sanctioned more than 400 individuals and companies, including prominent Iranian and Syrian individuals accused of aiding in “terror,” Zelensky said Saturday. Most of the sanctions are on Russians, he added. The sanctions include the freezing of assets held in Ukraine, restrictions on trade, the suspension of economic and financial obligations and the revocation of Ukrainian state awards, the Russian state news agency Tass reported.

From our correspondents

China’s Xi to meet Putin in Russia this week: Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia this week, his first trip to Moscow since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Xi’s decision to travel to Russia is a show of defiance in the face of increasingly loud U.S. criticism of Beijing’s “no-limits” partnership with Moscow, writes The Post’s Lily Kuo.

The trip highlights Russia’s growing dependence on China, one of its few remaining friends and trading partners.

