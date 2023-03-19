Ukraine live briefing: Putin visits occupied Mariupol and Crimea; Xi heads to Moscow

A Black Sea grain deal between Russia and Ukraine was extended on Saturday, although the two parties gave differing accounts for how long it would last: 60 or 120 days, respectively. Aid groups say the deal is essential to help avert a food crisis in parts of the Middle East and Africa. “It is concerning that the deal was possibly extended for only 60 days, rather than the previously-agreed 120 day time frame,” said Harpinder Collacott, executive director for Europe of the nongovernmental aid organization Mercy Corps. “But any extension of the grain deal is nothing short of necessary.”