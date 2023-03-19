Ukraine live briefing: Putin visits occupied Mariupol and Crimea; Xi heads to Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Mariupol, a front-line city devastated last year in a deadly Russian siege, ignoring an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. It was his second foray of the weekend into occupied areas, which the Kremlin press service on Sunday described as a “working trip.” The Kremlin also said in a statement that Putin toured the Black Sea port city of Sevastopol in Crimea on Saturday, the ninth anniversary of Russia’s illegal 2014 annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine.