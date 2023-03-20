Macron narrowly overcomes no-confidence vote as anger in France intensifies

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

French President Emmanuel Macron’s fraught effort to raise France’s retirement age from 62 to 64 has pushed long-simmering political tensions past the point of crisis, prompting large-scale street protests that have escalated into violent clashes. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight But Macron won a major political battle in France’s parliament Monday, beating two no-confidence votes that would have forced him to change track on his plans and possibly even form a new government.

It was not an easy victory and is not likely to ease the unrest.

The first no-confidence motion, supported by a broad left-centrist coalition, was just nine votes short of the 287-seat majority needed to pass — far closer than many analysts had expected. His government also survived a second motion introduced by the far-right National Rally party; that motion received only 94 votes.

Together with the protests in the streets, you get a sense of just how controversial Macron’s retirement proposal has been. The French president has long spoken of the need to reform France’s retirement system, noting that the country tends to retire earlier than many of its European peers and arguing that the country needs to reform its economy for the 21st century.

But the move was deeply unpopular with the French public and the lower house of France’s parliament, the National Assembly, leading Macron last Thursday to push through the reform by using a special constitutional power, known as Article 49.3, that allows the government to bypass the assembly.

The upper house of France’s parliament, the Senate, passed the legislation on retirement last week.

Macron’s decision to use these powers has proven deeply unpopular, dragging his approval rating down to 28 percent in one poll conducted by Ifop. There were large protests last week, with riot police deploying tear gas and water cannons and protesters starting fires.

Public sector workers have also engaged in large-scale strike action, with sanitation workers in Paris refusing to collect garbage — leading to piles of trash rotting in the urbane center of French life.

Macron, whose second presidential term will conclude in 2027, was not at risk of losing his position in Monday’s vote. However, it could have toppled his government, led by Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne.

Macron’s government, which has lacked a majority in the National Assembly since last June’s parliamentary elections, has been forced to rely on ad hoc partnerships with other parties to push through legislation. The center-right Republican party supported Macron’s push to increase the retirement age, though not all lawmakers from the group voted against the no-confidence motions.

The French government will now have to send the bill to the Constitutional Council for examination before it becomes law. Some French politicians have pledged to continue to work against it.

