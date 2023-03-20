Middle East How Iraq’s children of war found their voice after the American invasion From left to right: Hajer Qusay, 26, Mohamed Khalili, 26, and Fayhaa Khalid, 27, are photographed in Baghdad in February. (Photos by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

BAGHDAD — Fayhaa Khalid had never truly felt like she belonged in Iraq until she heard the roaring crowds in downtown Baghdad. Only then did she realize how many other young people had grown up feeling as alone as she did. It was the fall of 2019 and the city was gripped by what felt to her like revolution: The largest grass-roots movement in Iraq’s modern history was rising, and the politicians and militia leaders empowered by America’s 2003 invasion were on the back foot.

Fayhaa was 23 that day and she wore her nurse’s scrubs, prepared to treat the wounds of fellow Iraqis she had never met if government forces opened fire. Not 100 yards away, 22-year-old Mohamed Khalili, his thick hair pushed back with a bright bandanna, was also ready to hold his ground; soon, Hajer Qusay, a 22-year-old filmmaker, would be there with her video camera to film the scene. They had lived different lives, and would never actually meet, but in that moment they were all connected.

“This generation is remarkable,” Mohamed’s mother remembers thinking. “They’ve done something we would never have dared imagine.”

The American military operation in Iraq did not “free its people,” as President George W. Bush promised from the Oval Office 20 years ago. Instead, it tore them apart, pitching the nation into years of chaos and conflict in which most Iraqis had no say at all.

Fayhaa, Mohamed and Hajer belong to a generation that grew up — and grew apart from their country — in the shadow of that cataclysm, their formative years spent hiding from violence. As Iraq’s children of war came of age, so did a political system that excluded them. In the square on that warm October day, though, they weren’t thinking of the past. Another future seemed possible and they reached for it.

‘Bodies in the streets’

The first American cruise missiles hit Baghdad at 3:15 a.m. on March 20. Through the eyes of a child, the night looked like it was on fire.

Fayhaa was 6 years old and her father Khalid was an administrative official in Saddam Hussein’s Ba’ath Party. She doesn’t know how her parents carried her from their home after an explosion hit the factory next door, only that they did.

Mohamed remembers the stairs — he felt like his legs weren’t long enough to stumble down them to his family’s damp basement.

Iraq fell into chaos overnight. On the heels of the American troops came the Iraqi exiles who had convinced Washington they should help rule Iraq, and the political system they built together divided the state along sectarian lines — there were ministries handed to Shiites, to Sunnis and other groups. New political parties gave jobs to their followers, and their militias plunged the country into civil war.

Fayhaa’s family moved 170 miles southeast to live near her father’s closest friend, Omar. They had only been there a few months when they heard the gunshots, heralding the start of a childhood spent in hiding. Omar was dead in his front room and the bodies of his three daughters were sprawled around him. Fayhaa saw it all. “We moved many times after that,” she said.

For Hajer, it was the first day of Ramadan in 2003 that stays with her. Her class was sitting quietly one moment then screaming the next as glass filled the air and the ceiling crumbled. Her body froze, she remembers, but the other kids were running. Her ponytail tangled painfully in someone’s backpack as the crush forced her out the door. Suicide bombers had launched attacks on the Red Cross headquarters opposite her elementary school and on five police stations across Baghdad.

It was the capital’s deadliest day since President Bush had declared “mission accomplished” five months earlier.

By 2006, Iraq was consumed by civil war. As sectarian violence raged in Mohamed’s middle class neighborhood, Shiite families like his were fleeing. His parents stayed but kept their children indoors. “There were bodies in the streets by then,” he said. Once, when he was playing at a friend’s house after school, all hell broke loose on the streets outside. He couldn’t go home for a week.

Fayhaa’s new house in Baghdad felt suffocating. A different family lived in each room; there were two in the living room. “You couldn’t sleep when you wanted, you couldn’t have hobbies, you couldn’t even choose when you went to the restroom,” she said. She passed the time playing hide and seek with her sisters. “There was nothing else to do,” she said.

Hajer remembers retreating into different worlds, watching movies with her mother. Her father had died in a car crash in 2006, when she was 9 — a “normal death,” the neighbors called it.

By then, Fayhaa was having nightmares about her own dad, who was receiving death threats. “I’d dream that we were walking down the street and someone shot him,” she said.

The children were teenagers by the time American troops withdrew from Iraq in 2011 after nine years, some 4,500 troop fatalities and $1 trillion. More than 186,000 Iraqis were dead. Politicians, often backed by the United States or its increasingly powerful rival, Iran, had stolen hundreds of billions of dollars from the state.

By 2019, as young men and women thought about what they would do with their lives, it was hard to get a job without a bribe.

‘Such big hopes’

No one expected the youth to fight back.

Friday demonstrations over government corruption weren’t unusual, but on Oct. 1, 2019, police opened fire, and across Baghdad and Iraq’s mostly Shiite southern cities it was as if a dam had finally burst. “I realized I had to be there,” Fayhaa remembers. “Even if I died there, I would have died standing for the things that I wanted.”

She was studying as a nurse, so she joined a team of volunteer medics in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square; they watched the crowds swell from their tent.

“It made me realize that after all this time, there were so many people just like me,” she said.

The protesters had united under a slogan that summed up a lost generation: “We want a homeland,” they chanted. Hajer remembers screaming those words. “After everything that happened to us, I can’t say I felt any patriotism before. But standing there, with all those people around me, I really meant it,” she said.

Teenagers full of adrenaline dodged trails of tear gas fired by riot police, and the crowd pumped its fists as it cried out its new creed. “Are you Iranian? No! Are you American? No! Are you Baathist? No! Are you Iraqi?” The cheer was deafening.

After 17 years in the shadows, Fayhaa’s father rarely left the house. But as the tent encampment grew, she remembers telling him it was time: “Everyone is united, Baba. It isn’t about Sunni or Shia or Christian anymore.” He cried when he joined her in the crowd. For the first time in a long time she felt happy.

Mohamed’s parents had come around too, and his mother Hayfaa would visit to make sure the protesters were looking after themselves. “Saddam frightened us so much that we didn’t even express our opinions between our own four walls,” she said. “This generation knows what it is to be promised democracy but handed oppression, and they won’t stand for it.”

But in the corridors of power in Baghdad and Tehran, politicians were planning the crackdown. “They knew it was dangerous,” one Iraqi official recalled later. “It was time to put an end to it.”

Riot forces pumped water cannons, stun grenades and bullets into the crowd. By the end of October, strange men were appearing in the protesters’ tents and taking photos. Although he didn’t know it yet, Mohamed’s tent had an informant from an Iran-backed militia. One by one, his closest friends left.

The streets outside Tahrir Square resembled a war zone by then. Young bodies were raced to the hospital and children burned fires to keep warm. One day, Mohamed’s remaining tent mates found him standing silently in the no man’s land between the two sides with his arms wide open, as if willing the police to shoot.

In their hearts, they all knew it was over. The system had won. “Let them take what they want,” Hajer remembers thinking as she watched the scenes play out on television. “Just please stop this bloodshed.”

Government officials later described the uprising’s toll in numbers: 20,000 injured. 561 dead. $8,400 to cover each burial. But the loss for Iraqi youth was incalculable.

“We had such big hopes,” Mohamed said. “And in the end? Nothing changed.”

‘We have to accept the reality’

Only when they grew up did these children of America’s war realize that they barely had a childhood at all.

Mohamed remembers the first time he saw a swimming pool, on a trip to Syria. He laughs about it now. “I really thought ‘wow, what is this,'” he said. “The water’s clean and it’s like a river, but better.”

Hajer traveled to Berlin recently, but found the relative quiet there unnerving. “I just kept thinking that in Iraq this would be the calm before the storm,” she recalls.

All three are still reckoning with what it means to be Iraqi today.

For Mohamed, who works in public relations, his homeland is smaller but no less important. His friends, his family, a fiancee. “This is my country now,” he said on a recent day. “I’m working for them.”

The protests feel like a bad memory. “I’ve gone from engaging and trying to make a difference to just watching,” he said. “Maybe we can make small changes, but that’s it.”

When he moved house recently, he looked at the stairs to the family basement that seemed so big on that terrible night in 2003. “They’re so small I can take them two at a time now,” he said.

Fayhaa doesn’t think much about the future anymore. “For a while, I had dreamed that Iraq could be a place for everyone …” she said, her voice trailing off. “Well it didn’t happen.” She works six days a week, sometimes seven, at a local cosmetics parlor so she can provide for her father.

“We have to accept the reality,” she said.

Hajer is still discovering how deep the trauma runs. “It’s the throughline for everything,” she realized at one point, and is now the focus of her films. “This generation has been through so much that I didn’t even realize I had trauma, I thought it was just normal.”

While she was scouting for locations on a recent day, she heard gunshots in the street. Police had fired in the air to disrupt a traffic dispute, but in her head, she recalls, she was back in class again in 2003 and suddenly her body was on the ground and she was crying.

“It’s those memories I always go back to,” she said. “So much has happened since, but that was the first trauma. That was the one I can’t shake.”

