Avalanche: 2nd body found of Swedish skiers near Mont Blanc

Two people who were part of the group of four off-piste skiers survived Sunday’s avalanche in the Val Veny, above Courmayeur, and had sounded the alarm.

ROME — Rescue crews recovered a second body Monday in a search for two Swedish skiers who were caught in an avalanche near Mont Blanc on Italy’s northern border with France, authorities said.

Due to bad weather Sunday, rescue crews weren’t able to use helicopters to reach the site but had to get there with snowmobiles. By Monday the skies had cleared and a helicopter identified the body of the second missing skier after the first one had been found Sunday.