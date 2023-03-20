Amid turmoil, Israel shows signs of blinking on judicial overhaul

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERUSALEM — Israel’s governing coalition, under withering pressure from mass street protests, international criticism and a direct appeal from President Biden, offered Monday to delay some parts of its controversial plan to overhaul the judicial system. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight But it stood by pledges to enact the most provocative components — including a proposal to give the government greater control over the selection of Supreme Court judges — by early April and the move did little to quell the paralyzing upheaval gripping the country.

Following a cabinet meeting, coalition leaders said they were prepared to moderate the planed overhaul by expanding the size of the committee that would select judges and offering more say to opposition and other members. Critics say the new proposal would still effectively allow the government to dictate the composition of the high court.

Leaders of the opposition and protest movements dismissed the coalition’s offer, charging that the right-wing was still ramming through changes that would gut the balance of power between the government and judiciary.

“This won’t be the Judges Selection Committee, this will be the committee for appointing cronies,” opposition leader Yair Lapid said in a statement. “It is exactly what they planned from day one.”

The coalition’s offer to slow its transformation of the judiciary, while limited, marked one of the first signs that the ongoing protests are creating divisions within the government, the most conservative in Israel’s history. Less than a week ago, the coalition flatly rejected a compromised proposal from President Isaac Herzog, leading the president to warn that the country was on course for “civil war.”

Now, some members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party have gone public with fears that the turmoil threatens Israel’s economy, and their own standing.

“If the doomsday economic prophecies come true, the Likud is done for,” David Bitan, a member of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, said Sunday on Israeli television. “There are at least five Likud members who are in favor of stopping the legislation.”

But hard-liners were outraged at the proposal to slow the overhaul, accusing their fellow coalition members of caving to left-wing and international pressure.

“Now is not the time to fold or concede,” Likud member David Amsalem wrote on Twitter. “It wasn’t for this that we won the elections.”

The unrest that has wracked Israel since the coalition launched its effort to overhaul the courts in January should no signs of easing. An estimated 250,000 protesters gathered over the weekend in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and organizers have called for another nationwide mobilization Thursday.

Hundreds of Air Force reserve pilots said Sunday they would boycott training this week, part of an unprecedented participation of military, security and intelligence personnel in civil protests that prompted Netanyahu to call on the Army chief of staff to crack down on objectors.

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that a number of reservists have failed to report for duty by Monday but declined to provide details.

Widespread international condemnation of the judicial overhaul also continued. Biden, in a phone call to Netanyahu Sunday, offered to help broker a compromise.

Biden told the prime minister that “democratic societies are strengthened by genuine checks and balances, and that fundamental changes should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support,” according to the White House.

Netanyahu in turn, according to his office, “told President Biden that Israel was, and will remain, a strong and vibrant democracy.”

The two leaders also discussed the surge of violence in Israel and the West Bank. Amid attacks and reprisals that have killed more than 80 Palestinians and more than a dozen Israelis in recent months, representatives from Israel and the Palestinian Authority met in Egypt for the second time in a month to promote calm, along with mediators from the United States, Egypt and Jordan.

Both sides are braced for the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover holiday, both traditionally periods of spiking tensions in Jerusalem.

As with the first meeting in Jordan, violence erupted even as the participants were talking. A Palestinian allegedly opened fire on a car occupied by two Israelis in the West Bank. The driver, an American-born Israeli, was hit but managed to return fire, according to media reports. The assailant was later apprehended, according to the Israeli military.

