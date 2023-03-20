Ukraine live updates Xi to visit Putin in Russia, in first trip since Ukraine war

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is arriving in Moscow on a state visit billed by Beijing as a peace mission. Officials in Western capitals are eyeing the trip — his first since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine — for signs it could exacerbate global tensions, by providing Russian President Vladimir Putin with a morale boost and a tacit endorsement of his brutal invasion of Ukraine.
In an article published in a Russian newspaper ahead of the visit, Xi said Beijing had “always taken an objective and impartial position” on the year-old Ukraine conflict and made “efforts to promote reconciliation and peace negotiations.” Putin, meanwhile, said Russia is “open to a political and diplomatic resolution” to the war. He also issued a sharp rebuke of the United States and NATO, while underscoring ties between Beijing and Moscow, which he said were standing “shoulder to shoulder.”
Here’s what else to know:
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not mention Xi’s upcoming visit to Russia in his nightly address Sunday, focusing instead on a decision by the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes. He hailed the warrant as a turning point and a “truly significant international legal result for Ukraine.” The ICC warrant effectively makes Putin a wanted man in 123 countries.
- In a show of defiance over the arrest warrant, Putin made a surprise visit to Ukraine over the weekend, which included stops in Kremlin-occupied Crimea and Mariupol, the eastern Ukrainian city that was almost destroyed during a brutal months-long siege last year.
- Xi’s visit to Moscow comes amid Russia’s growing isolation from the West. Germany’s justice minister told Bild newspaper that German authorities would arrest Putin, in line with the warrant, if he set foot in the country. President Biden also backed the international court’s decision — although the United States, like Russia, does not recognize its jurisdiction. “It’s justified,” Biden said.
