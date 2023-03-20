3 stabbed at Canadian hospital, student in custody

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Police officers have arrested a student on suspicion of stabbing three people Monday at a high school in Canada’s Atlantic coast city of Halifax, police said.
Police said they responded to a weapons complaint at around 9:20 a.m., and a suspect was taken into custody about 10 minutes later. The school was locked down and then closed for the remainder of the day.
Police have completed a search of the school and are working with school staff on releasing students from the property.
Such violence is rare in Canada, especially in the country’s Atlantic coast provinces.