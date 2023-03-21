Fireworks explosion leaves 7 dead, 15 injured in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A powerful blast at an illegal fireworks workshop near Mexico City left seven people dead and 15 injured.
Fireworks are commonly used at religious and community celebrations in Mexico, and are often manufactured at small-scale, family workshops. Explosions at such workshops are common, and have cost dozens of lives in recent years.
Legal production facilities must adhere to certain standards and obtain a permit from the country’s Defense Department.
In 2018, 24 people were killed in an explosion of fireworks in the town of Tultepec, just north of Mexico City, in the worst such blast in recent memory.