Fireworks explosion leaves 7 dead, 15 injured in Mexico

The explosion occurred late Monday at a house used to make fireworks in the state of Morelos, just south of the capital.

Photos distributed Tuesday by the Morelos state civil defense office showed that the blast in the town of Totolapan was so powerful it blew apart the concrete and cinderblock home. One of the injured was listed in extremely serious condition, authorities said.