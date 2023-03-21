Live updates Xi and Putin to hold formal talks in Moscow

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold formal talks on Tuesday, as he continues his three-day visit to Moscow, his first since the invasion of Ukraine last year.
The two countries have indicated they’ll formally deepen relations and economic cooperation during Xi’s three-day visit. Moscow has becoming increasingly dependent on Beijing to keep its economy afloat, as the war curbs its exports of oil and other commodities to Europe and elsewhere.
Beijing has portrayed itself as a potential negotiator over the Ukraine conflict, although its 12-point proposal for ending the conflict includes no demands for Moscow to withdraw its troops — a position that sets it at odds with Ukraine, which wants to reclaim all of its territory.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a news conference in Washington on Monday that any truce that doesn’t force Russian troops to withdraw from internationally recognized Ukrainian territory “would effectively be supporting the ratification of Russian conquest.”
