Live updates Xi and Putin to hold formal talks in Moscow

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold formal talks on Tuesday, as he continues his three-day visit to Moscow, his first since the invasion of Ukraine last year.

Beijing has billed the state visit as a peace mission. But officials around the world are watching warily for signs it could embolden Putin by signaling China’s tacit approval of his aggression, as the two men position themselves as the leaders of a new global order opposed to the United States and its allies. Xi touched down in Moscow on Monday, to an afternoon of fireside talks and dinner: quail and mushroom pancakes, venison, and Russian wine.