Live updates Xi and Putin to hold formal talks in Moscow

Leaders of China and Russia in symbolic joint stand
Chinese leader Xi Jinping, accompanied by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, during a welcoming ceremony at an airport in Moscow, on Monday. (Kommersant Photo/via REUTERS)
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold formal talks on Tuesday, as he continues his three-day visit to Moscow, his first since the invasion of Ukraine last year.

Beijing has billed the state visit as a peace mission. But officials around the world are watching warily for signs it could embolden Putin by signaling China’s tacit approval of his aggression, as the two men position themselves as the leaders of a new global order opposed to the United States and its allies. Xi touched down in Moscow on Monday, to an afternoon of fireside talks and dinner: quail and mushroom pancakes, venison, and Russian wine.

Here’s what to know

  • The two countries have indicated they’ll formally deepen relations and economic cooperation during Xi’s three-day visit. Moscow has becoming increasingly dependent on Beijing to keep its economy afloat, as the war curbs its exports of oil and other commodities to Europe and elsewhere.
  • Beijing has portrayed itself as a potential negotiator over the Ukraine conflict, although its 12-point proposal for ending the conflict includes no demands for Moscow to withdraw its troops — a position that sets it at odds with Ukraine, which wants to reclaim all of its territory.
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a news conference in Washington on Monday that any truce that doesn’t force Russian troops to withdraw from internationally recognized Ukrainian territory “would effectively be supporting the ratification of Russian conquest.”
