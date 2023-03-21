Taiwan’s president to visit U.S., raising prospect of friction with China

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will visit the United States at the end of the month, stopping over in New York and California on her way to and from Central America, where she will try to shore up ties with the island democracy’s few remaining diplomatic allies. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight With Beijing aggressively pushing to upend the U.S.-led international order, Honduran President Xiomara Castro last week said her country was looking to forge diplomatic relations with China, which means it would cut off official relations with Taiwan. The move would leave just 13 countries that recognize Taiwan.

Tsai will travel from March 29 to April 7, stopping first in New York before heading to Guatemala and Belize and traveling through Los Angeles on the return leg, a spokesperson from Taiwan’s office of the president confirmed on Tuesday. The spokesperson did not provide an itinerary for Tsai’s U.S. engagements.

The trip, which will mark Tsai’s seventh visit to the United States since taking office in 2016, will include a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the Reagan Library in California on April 5, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the plans have not been announced.

Tsai’s meeting with McCarthy comes in the wake of a highly publicized visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan last August, which resulted in an aggressive show of Chinese military force that included ballistic missiles fired over Taiwan and into Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Chinese Foreign Ministry officials have said that Beijing “firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the U.S. and the Taiwan region,” and “firmly opposes the U.S. having any form of contact with ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist elements.” Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and says it seeks “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan, which has never been ruled by the Chinese Communist Party.

Observers in Taiwan have suggested that this time, Beijing’s retaliation has taken the form of Honduran threats to break off ties with Taipei.

Chong-Han Wu, associate professor of diplomacy at National Chengchi University in Taipei, predicted that Castro would follow through on breaking off ties as part of a stronger response from Beijing in “revenge for Tsai’s visit.”

McCarthy, who last year had said he wanted to visit Taiwan if he became speaker, has not ruled out a future trip to Taiwan — perhaps next year — and has said that China cannot dictate his travel.

Transits of the United States by high-level Taiwanese officials are in keeping with “long-standing U.S. practice,” said a senior Biden administration official on Monday evening, noting that every Taiwanese president has done so.

Since the United States does not maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, regular trips by Taiwanese leaders are routinely framed by both sides as transits rather than official visits.

“Transit diplomacy is, to a considerable extent, a thermometer of Taiwan’s relations with the U.S.,” said Chung Chih-tung, assistant research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, a government-funded think tank. Though unofficial, Tsai’s trip reaffirms the U.S. support for Taiwan, said Chung, and lets Taipei know “they are not alone in confronting China’s pressure, especially with allies like the United States.”

Tsai’s previous U.S. trips have been met with “minimal” Chinese response, the Biden administration official noted in a call with reporters in advance of the announcement of the visit by Tsai’s office.

Tsai’s trip to also comes as her predecessor Ma Ying-jeou makes the first visit of any president of Taiwan to China. Ma is a leader in the opposition Kuomintang, or Nationalist, Party, which favors closer ties with Beijing.

McCarthy’s office has been advised that the KMT would probably exploit any trip he made to Taiwan for political purposes in the run-up to next year’s presidential election. The KMT has sought to portray Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party’s cross-strait policy as unnecessarily provocative, saying it is increasing the risk of war with China.

The senior official said “transits are not visits, they are private and unofficial.” The official also said that Taiwan officials have typically met with members of Congress on their stops in the United States.

“We see no reason for Beijing to turn this transit … which is consistent with long standing U.S. policy into anything other than what it is,” the official said. “It should not be used as a pretext to step up any aggressive activity around the Taiwan Strait.”

The administration does not expect to see a repeat of last August in response to Tsai’s transit through the United States, the official said.

“This is … a pretty standard transit well within precedent,” the official said. “So our expectation is that the PRC is not going to step up any aggressive activity,” the official said, using the abbreviation for China’s official name, the People’s Republic of China.

White House and State Department officials spoke with Chinese Embassy officials in Washington and U.S. Embassy officials in Beijing spoke with Chinese officials there over the last several weeks about a potential Tsai trip, emphasizing how it was standard practice and within precedent, officials said.

The official said that the U.S.’s “one-China policy” remains unchanged, a policy that recognizes Beijing as the sole legal government of China, acknowledges Beijing’s position that there is only one China, but does not endorse China’s claim of sovereignty over Taiwan.

“The United States opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side,” the official said. “We don’t support Taiwan independence, and we expect cross strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means.”

Vic Chiang and Pei-Lin Wu in Taipei contributed to this report.

