Xi and Putin showcase their alliance but offer no path to peace in Ukraine

RIGA, Latvia — Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping met for a second day of talks in Moscow on Tuesday, and proclaimed their plans to deepen Sino-Russian political and economic cooperation for years to come — sending a strong message to the West about their determination to push back against the global domination of the United States.

But as the leaders wrapped up their formal discussions, there was no visible progress on China’s cease-fire plan for Ukraine.

With the ornate meeting rooms of the Kremlin providing an aura of pomp and ceremony, despite the ugly background of Putin’s war on Ukraine, Xi described his visit as marking “a new chapter” in strengthening Beijing’s relations with Moscow.

Xi’s visit to Moscow was portrayed in China as part of a bold initiative to create a new world order, and Xi on Tuesday invited Putin to visit China later this year, signaling that their most assertive joint stand against the West was just getting started.

Meanwhile, in a display of how the sides are lining up for a new era of international animosity, as Xi stood with Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise trip to Ukraine.

In a highly symbolic move just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing the Russian leader of war crimes, Kishida visited Bucha, the city north of Kyiv where Russian occupying Russian soldiers were accused of committing brutal atrocities before the Ukrainian military forced them to retreat.

“The world was astonished to see innocent civilians in Bucha killed one year ago,” Kishida said according to Reuters. “I really feel great anger at the atrocity upon visiting that very place here. I would like to give condolence to the all victims and the wounded on behalf of the Japanese nationals. Japan will keep aiding Ukraine with the greatest effort to regain peace.”

Kishida was also due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In Moscow, Putin and Xi — two authoritarian leaders positioned to rule for life — made statements to an assembly of journalists after Tuesday’s meetings, but they did not take any questions and their comments suggested no forward motion on China’s peace plan — a widely expected result given it did not address Russia’s continuing occupation of Ukrainian territory.

Putin said that much of China’s 12-point plan for Ukraine correlated with Russia’s view, adding that Xi had dwelled at length on the issue in talks on Monday. Putin said the Chinese plan could form the basis of a future peace agreement, but only when Kyiv and the West were ready. “However, we are seeing no such readiness on their part,” he said.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said Ukraine must accept new political “realities,” suggesting that the war would stop only if Kyiv surrendered large swaths of sovereign territory and Crimea, which Russia invaded in 2014.

Xi said that China took an unbiased position on the Ukraine conflict based and stood for peace and dialogue. “On the Ukrainian settlement, we are steadily guided by the goals and principles of the U.N. Charter, we adhere to an objective and impartial position,” the Chinese leader said.

Xi said China and Russia would continue “to resolutely uphold the fundamental norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter,” ignoring that Russia’s invasion and occupation of Ukrainian lands violates the charter’s core precepts.

Last month, the U.N. General Assembly voted 141 to 7 to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine and adherence to the charter. China was among 32 nations that abstained from the vote.

China’s plan has been criticized for lack of detail on key issues. Alexander Gabuev, an analyst with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, described it as a “fig-leaf” and “laundry list of well-known Chinese positions,” that nonetheless allowed Xi to posture as the only world leader with a peace proposal.

There was no mention of whether Xi offered to act as a mediator to bring the parties together, underscoring analysts’ view that the talks were more about deepening China-Russia ties and cementing economic deals at a moment when Beijing has huge economic and political leverage over Moscow.

Xi said that Sino-Russian ties had “gone far beyond bilateral relations, and are of vital importance for the modern world order and the fate of mankind,” after the meetings.

Calling Xi his “dear friend,” Putin said relations between Russia and China had reached “the highest point in the entire history of our two countries.” He said the talks had been successful and carried out in a “warm, comradely and constructive atmosphere.”

Xi’s willingness to visit during wartime and his fulsome praise for Chinese ties with Russia has raised fears that Beijing may intervene directly with military aid to Russia to prevent Moscow’s defeat.

The United States has threatened to impose economic sanctions if Beijing supplies arms, prompting senior Chinese officials to accuse Washington of hypocrisy given the huge flow of Western weapons to Kyiv.

Even now, the Ukrainians are waiting to take delivery of more powerful and sophisticated weapons, including tanks and air defenses. China has put forward a 12-point cease-fire plan, but it has little chance of succeeding because it does not call on Russia to withdraw its occupying forces. Zelensky has pledged to reclaim all occupied Ukrainian lands.

According to analysts, China could be moved to supply arms because it fears a Russian defeat might trigger the collapse of Putin’s regime, according to analysts, ushering in instability, and potentially a Western-leaning government in Russia.

Among Putin’s main motivations for invading Ukraine was the country’s 2014 Maidan Revolution in which citizens protested for months after then President Viktor Yanukovych broke a promise to sign political and trade agreements with the European Union. Ultimately, Yanukovych fled Ukraine, abandoning his office and seeking refuge in Russia.

The meetings with Putin and Xi on Tuesday began with narrow format talks, with a limited group of officials, before moving to a wider group that included the heads of Russian state-owned energy giants.

A key focus in Tuesday’s sessions was deepening economic cooperation, as Russia increasingly turns to China as a market for its oil and gas, after largely losing access to its longtime customers in Europe.

Before going into the wider talks, Putin said the narrow discussions were “frank and meaningful,” noting that Russian energy trade with China was expanding. He said Russian trade turnover with China would reach $200 billion in 2023 — reaching that target a year ahead of schedule.

Xi spoke of the two nations’ mutual trust and expectations of deepening trade and cooperation leading up to 2030.

The leaders were to sign joint statements on deepening relations and on a plan for key areas of Russia-China economic cooperation through 2030.

The day was full of ceremony. As Xi’s limousine arrived at the Kremlin Tuesday afternoon for the formal talks, guards on black horses flanked the entrance.

Putin entered through the gilded doors of St. George’s Hall in the Grand Kremlin Palace to a drumroll and a blast of triumphal music, before he and Xi walked to each other across the vast hall, with its golden chandeliers and ornate soaring ceilings.

In a carefully choreographed moment, they shook hands, before standing side by side for the national anthems flanked by two huge flags of Russia and China.

But the specter of war shadowed Tuesday’s diplomatic rituals.

With no news emerging on the Chinese peace proposal, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak rejected any attempt to “freeze the conflict,” without mentioning China, or its call for a peaceful settlement.

“Any attempt to ‘freeze the conflict,’ protract it, ‘cease fire’ will mean one thing — an unfinished war smoldering in the heart of Europe and constant erosion of the foundations of global security,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter. “Draw the right conclusions and do not use the word ‘peace’ in (Russian) interests.”

And in a striking contrast to the gilded pageantry, Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, on Tuesday raided the premises of the prominent human rights group Memorial, which was closed down by authorities last year after spending decades documenting Soviet rights abuses.

The raid related to charges against unidentified employees of “rehabilitating Nazism.” Police also raided the homes of several figures associated with Memorial, which was a co-winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, and several were arrested.

Natalia Abbakumova contributed to this report.

