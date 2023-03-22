Boris Johnson to be grilled on whether he lied to Parliament over Partygate

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — On a day of high drama in British politics, Boris Johnson will battle for his political future at a marathon grilling by his peers on the same day that he is expected to vote against the British government’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The stakes are high for the former prime minister, who was ousted as leader by his own Conservative Party but remains a member of Parliament. He retains some support and has signaled he wouldn’t mind another crack at the top job.

Johnson is set to face the House of Commons Privileges Committee, where he will give public evidence about whether he knowingly misled Parliament when he denied coronavirus lockdown rules were broken at a string of boozy parties held at his 10 Downing Street offices. In evidence submitted before the grilling, Johnson accepted that he misled lawmakers, but he said he did so in “good faith” and that it was an honest mistake.

That interrogation will be paused briefly so that lawmakers can vote on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, dubbed the “Windsor Framework.” The part of the deal lawmakers are voting on aims to give the devolved government in Northern Ireland greater say on how European Union laws apply to Northern Ireland.

Johnson said he will vote against the deal, as will his successor Liz Truss and members of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party. The vote is nonetheless expected to pass, given support from the opposition Labour Party.

The two big political stories are clashing on the same day.

For his part, Johnson is exposed in ways he never has been before. This hearing will be televised live; Johnson will be the lone witness; his testimony will be hours long; and three of the inquiry panel’s seven members, including the chair, are from the Labour Party.

At the heart of the interrogation is the question of why Johnson misled Parliament.

Johnson says it was an honest mistake and based on assurances he got from aides at the time. The Privileges Committee investigating Johnson has already said it should have been obvious that guidance was breached because he was at some of the events where rules were broken.

In a 52-page “defense dossier” published Tuesday, Johnson said there was “no evidence at all that supports an allegation that I intentionally or recklessly misled the House” and that when he realized that his denials were not true, he corrected the record at the “earliest opportunity.”

The committee may zero in on whether Johnson did indeed correct the record quickly enough — it took him six months to do so. He says it was appropriate to wait until senior civil servant Sue Gray published her final report on Partygate.

In Britain, there are consequences for misleading Parliament, and the committee will have to weigh whether they think Johnson made an honest mistake or if he was deliberate or reckless.

A judgment in the form of a report by the committee might not land until May, and Johnson could face sanctions or a recall election — a special election in the constituency he represents to decide whether he should be removed before the next general election. The court of public opinion also worries Johnson and his remaining allies in the Conservative Party.

The British public and his fellow Tories for a long time gave Johnson a lot of slack, much like evangelicals and the Republican Party have excused former U.S. president Donald Trump. They knew Johnson was a bit of an artful dodger — he wouldn’t say how many children he had, and an American business executive claimed a torrid affair while he was London mayor — but they stuck with him.

He is now going to be in the hot seat — and this is a scandal that the general public can easily understand: Did you or did you not party at Downing Street during lockdown? And what about your staff, in parties that involved karaoke, suitcases of wine and drinking to the point of vomiting?

After resigning as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, Johnson has spent very little time in the House of Commons, though he did fly back to London from vacation in October to enter the race to replace Truss when her premiership was imploding. He later pulled out of the race, saying that while he had much to offer, it was “not the right time.”

He has pursued a lucrative side gig of paid speaking. The Independent newspaper reported that Johnson has earned the equivalent of more than $6 million over the past year, almost all since he stepped down in September.

In his submission, Johnson addressed his becoming the first sitting British prime minister found to have broken the law when he attended his own birthday party in June 2020, when gatherings were not permitted indoors. Sunak, then finance minister, was also fined for attending the event.

Johnson wrote that “to this day it remains unclear to me — and I believe the Prime Minister may feel the same — how precisely we committed an offense under the regulations.”

Britons were shocked when they learned that ministers and staff hosted a string of parties at Downing Street during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, when the rest of the country was told to follow strict lockdown rules — shuttering pubs and restaurants, and canceling a million gatherings. Relatives couldn’t visit loved ones in hospitals, and even funerals had limits on the number of attendees.

