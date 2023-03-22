Macron addresses a France in turmoil after move to raise retirement age

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

French President Emmanuel Macron is addressing the nation Wednesday after his move to force through legislation to raise the retirement age ignited angry protests and strikes around the country. Macron’s government used executive powers to pass the pension bill without a vote last week, plunging French politics into upheaval and escalating a simmering crisis.

The plan to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 has drawn such ire in France that protests have turned to clashes amid a heavy police presence, strikes have paralyzed trains and shut down schools, and walkouts by trash collectors left piles of garbage bags rotting in the streets of Paris.

The 45-year-old French president has defended the age hike as necessary to guarantee the survival of France pension system, but it has roiled the European nation for weeks.

Wednesday’s interview are his most direct comments to the nation since pushing the legislation through.

While the French government survived two no-confidence votes in parliament this week, backlash to the contentious pension reform plan has only grown, with ongoing protests in parts of France on Wednesday and unions planning another round of nationwide mobilization on Thursday.

Protests have been reported in cities including Toulouse, Marseille and Lyon over the past week. Police fired tear gas and water cannons at demonstrators gathered at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, while protesters set trash cans on fire in Nantes.

Authorities detained hundreds of protesters in recent days although few were charged, French media reported, while the Interior Ministry said 94 officers were injured in confrontations since last Thursday.

Macron, who is in his second five-year term, lost an absolute parliamentary majority in legislative elections last summer.

While the pension law got the backing of the Senate, the upper house of parliament, it met fierce criticism on the left and far right in the National Assembly, or the lower house, which had been set to vote on the bill later.

With even the backing of some center-right lawmakers in question, the government circumvented a vote using executive powers and avoided the risk of a defeat.

The bill could still face a review by the Constitutional Council, the court which reviews the constitutionality of laws, before it can be signed into law.

Some union leaders have warned that broader social unrest may be looming, reminiscent of the 2018 Yellow Vest movement in which regular clashes with police lasted until coronavirus pandemic restrictions hit. That movement triggered by proposed tax increases widened to other grievances including over social inequality.

Rick Noack contributed to this report.

