Germany arrests Syrian accused of joining Islamic State unit

BERLIN — German authorities have arrested a Syrian man accused of belonging to a unit of the Islamic State group in his homeland that kidnapped and killed opponents, prosecutors said Wednesday.
The suspect is accused of joining IS in Syria in late 2013, swearing a public oath of loyalty to the extremist group and belonging to an IS unit that “kidnapped and executed opposing fighters and otherwise unwanted people,” federal prosecutors said in a statement.
They didn’t give further details on his alleged role in that group, or say when he came to Germany.
A judge on Tuesday ordered him kept in custody pending a possible indictment.