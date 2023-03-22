Ukraine live briefing: China’s Xi wraps up Russia trip with no clear plan to end war Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast during their dinner at the Kremlin on Tuesday. (Pavel Byrkin/AP)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping wraps up his three-day visit to Russia on Wednesday, in a trip that has underscored Beijing and Moscow’s desire to reshape the global order against the West but offered little concrete progress on China’s earlier pledge to act as a peace broker over the conflict in Ukraine.

A key sticking point is that China’s 12-point proposal does not address the withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied areas of Ukraine. U.S. officials say such a cease-fire would effectively ratify much of the illegal annexation of large parts of Ukraine and buy the Kremlin’s troops time to regroup before resuming hostilities. Xi is expected to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following his return from Moscow, although the timing of those discussions is not yet clear.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Zelensky said during a news conference Tuesday that Kyiv had suggested Beijing sign on to a Ukrainian peace formula to end the conflict, but that he was still waiting for an answer, Reuters reported. That peace formula calls for the restoration of Ukraine's internationally recognized borders and a withdrawal of Russian troops.

The United States does not want to see a cease-fire in the near term, according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, because that would give Russian President Vladimir Putin “the time and space he needs to try to reequip.” China should instead pressure Russia to withdraw its troops, he said.

The Pentagon is accelerating its shipment of M1 tanks to Ukraine, moving up deliveries to the fall, after earlier saying it could take a year or more to get them battle-ready. "This is about getting this important combat capability into the hands of the Ukrainians sooner rather than later," Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters during a news conference on Tuesday.

Battleground updates

Putin has criticized British plans to send tank ammunition to Ukraine that includes depleted uranium, valued for its ability to pierce armor. In another veiled threat about Russia's own nuclear capabilities, he said Moscow will "respond accordingly" if this happens, Reuters reported. British defense officials say uranium is a standard component for some of the ammunition it is sending Kyiv with its Challenger 2 battle tanks.

Wagner, the Russian mercenary group, could lose the majority of its convict-recruits in coming weeks as they finish up their six-month service contracts, according to British defense officials. "Although approximately half of the prisoners recruited have likely been killed or wounded, evidence from Russia suggests the group is following through on its promise to free survivors," defense intelligence officials said Tuesday. Many have been deployed to the bloody front-line battle for Bakhmut.

Global impact

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Zelensky on Tuesday in Kyiv, in in a visit that sharply contrasted with Xi’s meeting with Putin in Moscow. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine is an aggression that shakes the foundation of the international order, which I strongly feel after I visited Kyiv and Bucha today, where I saw the tragedy of the Russian invasion with my own eyes,” Kishida said in remarks alongside Zelensky.

China and Russia on Tuesday agreed on proposals for expanding natural gas trade and other economic ties. Moscow has become increasingly dependent on Beijing to keep its economy afloat as the war curbs its exports of oil and other commodities.

From our correspondents

Xi’s Russia trip marks the arrival of a more ambitious ‘Global China’: The business deals inked on day two of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow represent something of a lifeline for Russian President Vladimir Putin, isolated from the West due to sanctions imposed on Russia following his decision to wage a full-blown war across the border in Ukraine, writes The Post’s Ishaan Tharoor.

The trip is the latest sign of Xi’s “Global Security Initiative,” a vision the Chinese leader debuted last year of a parallel order to the West. Some analysts believe it marks Beijing’s desire to transition out of the global security architecture that was orchestrated by the United States in the aftermath of World War II.

