Ukraine live briefing: China’s Xi wraps up Russia trip with no clear plan to end war

Chinese leader Xi Jinping wraps up his three-day visit to Russia on Wednesday, in a trip that has underscored Beijing and Moscow’s desire to reshape the global order against the West but offered little concrete progress on China’s earlier pledge to act as a peace broker over the conflict in Ukraine.
A key sticking point is that China’s 12-point proposal does not address the withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied areas of Ukraine. U.S. officials say such a cease-fire would effectively ratify much of the illegal annexation of large parts of Ukraine and buy the Kremlin’s troops time to regroup before resuming hostilities. Xi is expected to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following his return from Moscow, although the timing of those discussions is not yet clear.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Xi’s Russia trip marks the arrival of a more ambitious ‘Global China’: The business deals inked on day two of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow represent something of a lifeline for Russian President Vladimir Putin, isolated from the West due to sanctions imposed on Russia following his decision to wage a full-blown war across the border in Ukraine, writes The Post’s Ishaan Tharoor.
The trip is the latest sign of Xi’s “Global Security Initiative,” a vision the Chinese leader debuted last year of a parallel order to the West. Some analysts believe it marks Beijing’s desire to transition out of the global security architecture that was orchestrated by the United States in the aftermath of World War II.