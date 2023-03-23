France strikes intensify as anger mounts against raising retirement age

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Strikes brought trains in French cities to a halt on Thursday and workers blocked the road to a Paris airport terminal after President Emmanuel Macron pledged to implement legislation raising the retirement age. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Thousands of protesters against the pension law, which raises the minimum retirement age by two years to 64, gathered in cities including Marseille, Rennes, Nantes and in Paris near Gare du Nord train station, where some lit flares and a bonfire blazed outside.

Labor unions organizing the mobilization called for raising the pressure on the government, a day after Macron gave a television interview that stoked their anger. In his first public comments since moving the bill forward, Macron said he would not accept acts of violence and doubled down on a pension overhaul as the only way to ensure the future of France’s generous pension system, in part due to the rising life expectancy.

“Yesterday, the president of the Republic mocked us,” said Marie Buisson, a senior official in the CGT union confederation, which is at the heart of the strikes.

“We will continue” even if the bill is adopted “because what we refuse is this reform that forces everyone to work for two extra years,” she said on the radio. “You can clearly see the enormous anger out there.”

Students and teachers in parts of the country also joined Thursday’s action, which disrupted train services in some big cities.

Protesters including CGT union employees at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport blocked a highway leading to one of the terminals at one of Europe’s busiest airports. ” The blockade forced some travelers to continue to the airport on foot, the French channel BFM TV reported.

In Nantes in western France, one protester held a sign that read “Sign makers on strike.” Another picket sign featured a drawing of a skeleton that said “Long live retirement.”

Rolling strikes have also disrupted work at refineries and walkouts by trash collectors have left heaps of garbage bags spilling out onto the sidewalks in Paris in recent weeks.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has said he ordered the deployment of nearly 12,000 police officers, including 5,000 in Paris on Thursday. Some earlier protests turned into clashes with police, who fired tear gas and water cannons. Authorities detained scores but only few were ultimately charged.

After the government used executive powers last week to pass the pension bill through the lower house of Parliament without a vote, the text now faces a review from the Constitutional Council. Still, Macron said in Wednesday’s interview that the law should come into effect by the end of the year.

Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt said Thursday that authorities were not in denial about the crisis but hoped to resolve it. “There are many subjects which could allow for renewing a dialogue,” he said, including the way in which companies share profits with workers.

“I don’t believe at all that from one day to the next, within 12 to 24 hours, that we could pass from a state of conflict to an entente,” he added. “Things will be done gradually.”

Claire Parker and Rick Noack contributed to this report.

