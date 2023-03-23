Deadly Marburg virus outbreaks reported in East and West Africa

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Outbreaks of the highly infections and deadly hemorrhagic Marburg virus have been reported in the far east and west of Africa, health authorities said, testing the readiness of health ministries battle-hardened by exposure to covid-19 and Ebola. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Five people have already died out of eight confirmed cases from Marburg in a localized outbreak Tanzania in East Africa, Fiona Braka, head of emergency operations of the World Health Organization, said on Thursday.

Nine cases have been confirmed in the West African nation of Equatorial Guinea since Feb. 13, and some deaths were believed to be caused by the disease but were not confirmed by testing, she said.

“We should be able to mitigate the risks associated with this outbreak,” she said, emphasizing that both nations were testing and isolating suspected cases, educating the public about health risks and had alerted neighbors who bordered the areas near outbreaks.

Marburg has previously killed between 24 percent and 88 percent of patients with confirmed cases, according to the WHO, depending on the virus strain and quality of case management. There are no approved treatments or vaccines.

The virus is not airborne but can be passed on by exposure to bodily fluids of infected people such as blood, saliva or urine, which can also be passed on by contact with surfaces and materials such as tables, door knobs or other areas.

It is caused by the animal-borne RNA virus of the same Filoviridae family as the Ebola virus, which has killed thousands of people during outbreaks that health workers struggled to control. Both diseases are rare but have high fatality rates.

Marburg is believed to have originated in African fruit bats and may have spread to people working in mines and or visiting caves.

A report by IPCC released on Monday warned that scientists believe climate change is already driving and exacerbating outbreaks of diseases.

Although Marburg is deadly, it is far less common than other diseases like cholera, which has broken out in the aftermath of Cyclone Freddie, the longest-lived, most relentless and most energetic tropical cyclone ever recorded. It has repeatedly battered the East African coastline.

“We’ve seen the link between climate change and disease outbreaks,” Moeti Matshidiso, the Africa head of the World Health Organization said. “If there are extreme weather events, people move … and live very precarious conditions under which communicable diseases thrive.”

In Mozambique, which was hit by Freddie twice, reported cholera cases have nearly quadrupled to almost 10,700 since early February, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund, which said on Monday that more than 2,300 cases have been reported in past week alone.

