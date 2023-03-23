Ukraine live briefing: Russia rewards pilots who downed U.S. drone; missiles strike Zaporizhzhia

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu handed out medals to the two fighter pilots responsible for dumping fuel and then hitting the propeller of a U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea, according to Tass state news agency.
Russian missiles struck two high-rise residential buildings Wednesday in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing one person and injured 34 others, Ukrainian authorities said. Afterward, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted a video appearing to show an apartment block on fire. “Right now, residential areas where ordinary people and children live are being fired at,” he said. “The world needs greater unity and determination to defeat Russian terror faster and protect lives.”
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Ukraine, pumped up by Western weapons, is held back by slow deliveries: While Ukraine’s Western allies have promised military support, many officials and analysts warn that the help is taking too long to arrive. Pentagon’s recent announcement to speed up delivery of Abrams battle tanks and decisions by Poland and Slovakia to provide fighter jets reflect this alarm, report Siobhán O’Grady, Alex Horton, Isabelle Khurshudyan and Anastacia Galouchka.
The highly symbolic announcement of fighter jets was loudly applauded in Kyiv, but the Soviet-era planes are of limited use given the nature of the war, largely a close-range artillery fight in which neither side controls the skies. The Abrams tanks that are expected to add major armored muscle won’t arrive until fall — some six months after an anticipated spring Ukrainian counteroffensive.