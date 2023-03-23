Ukraine live briefing: Russia rewards pilots who downed U.S. drone; missiles strike Zaporizhzhia Ukrainian soldiers ride atop an APC on the frontline in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. (Libkos/AP)

Listen 5 min Gift Article Share

Russian missiles struck two high-rise residential buildings Wednesday in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing one person and injured 34 others, Ukrainian authorities said. Afterward, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted a video appearing to show an apartment block on fire. “Right now, residential areas where ordinary people and children live are being fired at,” he said. “The world needs greater unity and determination to defeat Russian terror faster and protect lives.”

Advertisement

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is in a “precarious state” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement Wednesday. The only remaining backup power line at the plant, now occupied by Russian forces, has been disconnected since March 1.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” days after coming under fire, including from his own party, for dismissing the invasion of Ukraine as a days after coming under fire, including from his own party, for dismissing the invasion of Ukraine as a “territorial dispute.” In an upcoming interview with Piers Morgan, which Morgan teased in a New York Post column, DeSantis said Putin should be held “accountable” for the war.

Lawmakers in Sweden formally voted to allow the country to join NATO on Wednesday. “Sweden will be safer and more secure and we will be a security provider to the alliance,” foreign minister Tobias Billström said in a on Wednesday. “Sweden will be safer and more secure and we will be a security provider to the alliance,” foreign minister Tobias Billström said in a tweet announcing the vote. Sweden applied for membership in May, and its candidacy still would require approval from NATO’s members.

House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Michael McCaul will hold a hearing on U.S. aid to Ukraine, the to Ukraine, the committee announced. Officials from the State Department, Defense Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development are scheduled to testify March 29.

Battleground updates

Russia’s drone and missile strikes overnight Tuesday-Wednesday indicate that its forces continue to struggle with precision missile shortages, the Washington-based the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said. The analysis said that Russian forces conducted more intensive strikes during the fall of 2022, which suggests that they might be rationing high-precision munition.

Russia intends to increase the size of its air defense forces, Shoigu said Wednesday at a Shoigu said Wednesday at a meeting of Defense Ministry officials. The priority will be to equip the troops with advanced air defense and antimissile defense systems, he said.

Russia is only making “some incremental gains” in Bakhmut, National Security Council spokesman National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Wednesday, on the day Zelensky visited the front line. “It’s where the most vicious fighting it going on,” he said, adding that Ukrainians troops continue fighting “very bravely to try to prevent Bakhmut from falling.”

Global impact

The Treasury Department has imposed more than 2,500 sanctions related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Secretary Janet L. Yellen said Wednesday. “ We have degraded the Kremlin’s ability to replace more than 9,000 pieces of heavy military equipment that it has lost on the battlefield,” she We have degraded the Kremlin’s ability to replace more than 9,000 pieces of heavy military equipment that it has lost on the battlefield,” she said at a Senate subcommittee meeting. Some of the steps, she said, have “cut into the Kremlin’s revenues” such as capping the price of Russian oil.

Russia and Belarus have been barred from ice hockey world championships, the international federation announced Wednesday. The the international federation announced Wednesday. The International Ice Hockey Federation President Luc Tardif cited security concerns as the reason for the decision to exclude the countries.

The International Olympic Committee cannot be a referee in global political disputes, the president of its ruling body Thomas Bach said Wednesday, after backlash for refusing to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 games to be held in Paris. The remarks, reported by the president of its ruling body Thomas Bach said Wednesday, after backlash for refusing to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 games to be held in Paris. The remarks, reported by Reuters , were made at a political forum in Germany.

Ukraine needs $411 billion for reconstruction efforts, according to a new estimate headed by the World Bank, reported. Direct damage in the country has reached over $135 billion, the joint report by the Ukrainian government, the European Commission and the United Nations estimates. Politico reported.Direct damage in the country has reached over $135 billion, the joint report by the Ukrainian government, the European Commission and the United Nations estimates.

From our correspondents

Ukraine, pumped up by Western weapons, is held back by slow deliveries: While Ukraine’s Western allies have promised military support, many officials and analysts warn that the help is taking too long to arrive. Pentagon’s recent announcement to speed up delivery of Abrams battle tanks and decisions by Poland and Slovakia to provide fighter jets reflect this alarm, report Siobhán O’Grady, Alex Horton, Isabelle Khurshudyan and Anastacia Galouchka.

The highly symbolic announcement of fighter jets was loudly applauded in Kyiv, but the Soviet-era planes are of limited use given the nature of the war, largely a close-range artillery fight in which neither side controls the skies. The Abrams tanks that are expected to add major armored muscle won’t arrive until fall — some six months after an anticipated spring Ukrainian counteroffensive.

GiftOutline Gift Article