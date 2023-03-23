UK: Man charged over 2 fire attacks on people near mosques

Abbkr, who is from Birmingham, is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

LONDON — British police have charged a 28-year-old man with two counts of attempted murder after men were set on fire near mosques.

Abbkr is alleged to have sprayed a substance on two men and set it alight in separate incidents — one near an Islamic center in the Ealing area of west London on Feb. 27 and another near a mosque in Birmingham on Monday.