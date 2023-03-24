King Charles postpones first overseas visit amid French pension protests

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — The French president's office announced Friday that a visit by Britain's King Charles III, which was meant to be the first state visit of his reign, was postponed as protests against raising the retirement age in France roil the country. The announcement came the morning after protesters flooded streets across France, clashing with police in Paris and other big cities on Thursday, in a burst of defiance against French President Emmanuel Macron's pledge to raise the retirement age.

As labor unions call for another round of nationwide mobilization on Tuesday, the visit by Charles which was scheduled to begin Sunday has been postponed, Macron’s office said in an email. It said the state visit would soon be rescheduled, without specifying a new date.

The Élysée statement said the French and British governments made the decision to push the visit after Macron and the British monarch held a phone call early Friday “to be able to welcome His Majesty King Charles III under conditions that are suitable to our friendly relations.”

The French government has pushed through legislation to hike the minimum retirement age by two years to 64, a plan which has fueled public anger for weeks in France. Strikes have brought trains to a halt as walkouts by trash collectors leave heaps of garbage to pile up on the streets of Paris.

Tens of thousands of people, including rail workers, teachers and other workers, marched peacefully against the pension bill Thursday, while riot police used water cannons and tear gas in scuffles with protesters in cities including Rennes and Nantes. Some people smashed storefronts and lit trash on fire, and in Bordeaux, other protesters lit the door to the city hall on fire.

Macron had been preparing to host Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, next week. The royal pair were scheduled to be in France from Sunday to Wednesday, before continuing on to Germany. The visit to Germany will proceed as planned.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the king and queen consort’s royal state visit to France has been postponed. “Their Majesties greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found,” the palace said in a statement.

On the France trip, which organizers on both sides would have been planning for months, the royals were expected to join Macron and his wife for a series of events, including a lavish banquet at the Chateau de Versailles.

Rick Noack and Karla Adam contributed to this report.

