Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky visits the front line in Kherson; European allies promise more artillery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to the southern region of Kherson, extending his tour of the country’s front line after a trip to Bakhmut a day previously. More than 50 villages in Kherson had been “almost completely destroyed,” he said in his nightly address Thursday, adding that in some locations 90 percent of the buildings lay in ruins.

European Union leaders the same day reiterated their economic and military support of Ukraine, promising to jointly deliver 1 million artillery rounds over the next year. They said they will also provide missiles, upon Kyiv’s request. E.U. member states have made available about $73 billion to Ukraine since the war began, the bloc said. Slovakia, meanwhile, delivered four of the 13 MiG-29 fighter jets it has pledged to Ukraine, its defense minister said.

President Biden is expected to discuss support for Ukraine with Canadian President Justin Trudeau during meetings Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre . Canada has committed during meetings Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Canada has committed around $730 million in military assistance to Ukraine, its government says.

Ukraine’s victory over Russia “will be gained already this year” if there are “no delays or stagnation” in defense cooperation, Zelensky told the European Council on Thursday. He added that delays in the supply of weapons including long-range missiles were hampering the country on the battlefield.

Spain will deliver six German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine next week, its Defense Minister Margarita Robles itsDefense Minister Margarita Robles said Thursday. Madrid has promised the delivery of 10 such tanks.

The International Criminal Court on Thursday signed an agreement to establish a country office in Ukraine, a week after the ICC issued an a week after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on charges of deporting Ukrainian children. Zelensky said the move would allow “international justice to be even more active” in investigating Russia on Ukrainian soil. Russia, like the United States, does not accept the ICC’s jurisdiction.

Russia is sending tanks from the 1940s to the front line, signaling a likely shortage of armor for troops fighting in Ukraine, The Washington Post The Washington Post reported . According to photographs obtained by the Georgia-based Conflict Intelligence Team, Stalin-era T-54 and T-55 tanks were spotted aboard a train heading west, though the open-source researchers could not confirm they would be sent for use in combat.

Global impact

Arresting Putin on a visit abroad would amount to declaring a “war against Russia,” Dmitry Medvedev, the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said Thursday, Dmitry Medvedev, the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said Thursday, according to state news agency Tass . U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this week that European countries should detain and hand over Putin to the ICC if he visits. Germany’s federal minister of justice said it would do so, prompting Medvedev’s comments, while Hungary will not, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said Thursday, according to Reuters

The World Athletic Council has reinstated Russian athletes after a seven-year suspension due to doping violations, but they are still excluded from competition due to the invasion of Ukraine, the council the council said Friday. The decision to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes, support personnel and officials from competitive events was made in March 2022.

From our correspondents

Between Avdiivka and Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces fight Russia on tough terrain: For Ukrainian soldiers outside the town of Niu-York, in the eastern Donetsk region, shelling and destruction have been a part of life since 2014 when Russian forces and their separatist proxies began seizing territory in Donbas. Now, they are caught between two raging battles: one to the northeast in Bakhmut and another to the southwest in Avdiivka, report Alex Horton and Anastacia Galouchka.

A breakout in those areas, leaders have said, would strangle supply routes into the area and risk units here becoming encircled. In this grinding war, with advances made in feet, not miles, the joining of Russian troops, from north and south, into a unified westward-pushing line of attack would be a major triumph, and would further President Vladimir Putin’s goal of seizing all of Donetsk region, as well as three others: Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

