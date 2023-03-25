Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv frustrated as U.N. report says both sides violated human rights

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry expressed frustration at U.N. human rights monitors after they reported that both Kyiv and Moscow had committed rights violations against civilians and prisoners of war. Ukraine considers “it unacceptable to place responsibility on the victim of aggression,” the ministry said Friday in a statement.

The U.N. monitoring mission in Ukraine said it had found proof of summary killings, sexual violence and torture against prisoners of war and civilians, and that Russia had carried out the great majority of violations. “The cruelty and large-scale impact on civilians that we have seen over the last year will continue, unless both parties to the conflict ensure full compliance with international humanitarian law,” Matilda Bogner, the head of the mission said.