Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv frustrated as U.N. report says both sides violated human rights

By
March 25, 2023 at 2:07 a.m. EDT
Russian prisoners of war at a Ukrainian detention camp in January. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry expressed frustration at U.N. human rights monitors after they reported that both Kyiv and Moscow had committed rights violations against civilians and prisoners of war. Ukraine considers “it unacceptable to place responsibility on the victim of aggression,” the ministry said Friday in a statement.

The U.N. monitoring mission in Ukraine said it had found proof of summary killings, sexual violence and torture against prisoners of war and civilians, and that Russia had carried out the great majority of violations. “The cruelty and large-scale impact on civilians that we have seen over the last year will continue, unless both parties to the conflict ensure full compliance with international humanitarian law,” Matilda Bogner, the head of the mission said.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

  • U.N. human rights monitors said the vast majority of the human rights violations they documented were committed by Russian forces. Russia committed 621 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions of civilians, while Ukraine committed 91, they said. They also alleged that Russia was responsible for 109 cases of sexual violence, and Ukraine for 24. Brutal treatment of prisoners of war is common on both sides, the mission said.
  • The Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenary group killed at least 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war, the mission said. Four other Ukrainian prisoners were summarily executed by Russians.
  • Ukraine summarily executed up to 25 Russian prisoners of war and persons hors de combat, Bogner said, referring to those out of combat due to injury or other ailments. “While we are aware of ongoing investigations by Ukrainian authorities into five cases involving 22 victims, we are not aware of any prosecutions of the perpetrators,” she said.

Battleground updates

  • Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut are “managing to stabilize” the front line, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s top general, said during a phone call with his British counterpart, Adm. Sir Tony Radakin, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. However, Bakhmut remains “the toughest” part of the front line, Zaluzhnyi said.
  • Russian troops appear to have made further gains near Bakhmut, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, said Friday, citing geolocated footage. Russian forces appear to have advanced toward Ivanivske, a town about four miles southwest of Bakhmut, toward Zalizianske, nearly seven miles northwest of the city, “and within northern Bakhmut itself.”

Global impact

  • U.S. prosecutors accused a Russian national of espionage and wire fraud, among other charges. Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov used a Brazilian alias to study at an unidentified American university, obtain a driver’s license in Virginia and make connections with “persons of interest,” before unsuccessfully trying to get a job at the International Criminal Court in April 2022, prosecutors said. He was arrested in Brazil for fraud charges linked to his use of a fake Brazilian name.
  • Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden agreed to strengthen joint air defenses against Russia. The four countries’ air forces will ultimately aim to operate as one by integrating command and control, conducting combined airspace surveillance and joint training, according to a news release.

From our correspondents

Putin, charged with war crimes, must limit travel to avoid arrest: Russian President Vladimir Putin is highly unlikely to travel to the 123 countries that are parties to a U.N. treaty that underpins the International Criminal Court, Francesca Ebel, Robyn Dixon and Lauren Tierney report. Those countries are obligated to detain the leader should he visit them, after the court issued an arrest warrant against him last week.

Russian officials and even some ICC member countries have condemned the court’s order, which accuses Putin of illegally deporting Ukrainian children to Russia. But already, the ICC’s arrest warrant may be weighing on the Kremlin’s travel plans.

