Taiwan breaks ties with Honduras after it switches allegiance to Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan on Sunday announced it was cutting ties with Honduras, one of the island’s only remaining official diplomatic partners. After a period of negotiation, Taipei had decided “to terminate diplomatic relations with Honduras and stop bilateral cooperation,” Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said at a news conference on Sunday morning.

Honduras announced on Saturday that it would cut ties with Taipei, after signaling earlier this month that it sought to establish ties with Beijing.

China has mounted a global pressure campaign to poach the shrinking number of countries that recognize Taiwan. Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and says it seeks “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan, which has never been ruled by the Chinese Communist Party.

“In disregard for our country’s assistance and friendship, the Castro government negotiated with China to establish diplomatic relations,” said Wu, in reference to Honduras President Xiomara Castro.

Wu warned that while “China uses flashy promises” to lure away Taiwan’s allies, Beijing wouldn’t be able to fulfill them, leading its new partners to fall into debt.

Honduras is the ninth country to sever ties with Taipei since Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016.

Pei-Lin Wu contributed to this report.

