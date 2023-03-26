Ukraine live briefing: U.S. says nuclear posture unchanged as Russia moves nuclear-capable planes to Belarus

The United States said there was no reason to change its nuclear posture after Russia said it has moved 10 nuclear-capable warplanes to Belarus, which shares a long border with northern Ukraine.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Kyiv doctor killed in Russian airstrike shows war’s fallout far from front: Oksana Leontieva, a 36-year-old doctor who treated patients with cancer and other serious diseases at Ukraine’s top children’s hospital, was running late for work one morning in October.
She dropped off her son at kindergarten as air raid sirens rang out across the city. Just a mile from the hospital, she was killed after a missile strike hit Kyiv, report Missy Ryan, Kostiantyn Khudov and Alice Martins.
One of her colleagues, Olha Daschakovska, said her death was a “murder.” In its wake, her son was left without a mother and her patients were left without their doctor.
“Russia took childhood not just from her son, but from other patients she could have cured,” Daschakovska said.