Ukraine live briefing: U.S. says nuclear posture unchanged as Russia moves nuclear-capable planes to Belarus

The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency’s top official will visit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant this week to get a firsthand look at the facility. “The nuclear safety and security dangers are all too obvious, as is the necessity to act now to prevent an accident,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement Saturday. It will be the second time Grossi visits the site and the first since a permanent presence of IAEA experts was established there in September.