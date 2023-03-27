Greenland to stay in daylight saving time forever

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Residents of Greenland have switched to daylight saving time and moved their clocks one hour forward this weekend for the very last time.
Greenland’s parliament, Inatsisartut, voted to stick to daylight saving time year-round on Nov. 24 last year. Officials say it will give Greenlanders another hour of daylight in the afternoons and more time to do business with Europe and farther afield.
“The shift of time zone marks an exciting new beginning, an equal connection to North America and Europe, and an opportunity to slow down in a fast-paced world,” Visit Greenland, the local government’s tourism office said in a statement.
Geographically, sparsely populated Greenland belongs to the North American continent but geopolitically, it is in Europe.
Greenland is part the Danish Realm and its southernmost tip is more than 3,200 kilometers (nearly 2,000 miles) west of Copenhagen.
Its 56,000 people mainly Inuit, indigenous people who chiefly live on the west coast in small towns and hamlets or remote coastal settlements.