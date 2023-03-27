The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Israel plunges into crisis amid backlash over Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a highway in Tel Aviv on Monday during a protest over plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the country's judicial system. (Oren Ziv/AP)
A general strike threatened to bring Israel to a standstill Monday as growing fury at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s courts stoked nationwide backlash and threw the government into turmoil.

Israeli universities, workers’ unions, hospitals, malls and Israel’s national carrier, El Al, announced a general strike, and the international airport terminated outgoing flights indefinitely. Even diplomats abroad were set to join striking government workers. Tens of thousands of protesters flooded Jerusalem. Amid calls from across the government for Netanyahu to stand down, the business community and opposition, including from Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Netanyahu’s own longtime lawyer, local media outlets reported he would make a public statement Monday.

Here’s what to know:

  • The judicial overhaul package would give Netanyahu’s government greater power to handpick judges, including those presiding over Netanyahu’s corruption trial, in which he is charged in three cases and faces potential prison time. The overhaul package has pitted liberal and secular Jewish Israelis against more right-wing and religiously conservative citizens.
  • One of Netanyahu’s far-right allies, Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, warned the prime minister by tweet not to “surrender to anarchy.” Netanyahu’s government holds a four-seat majority in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party could bring down the government and force new elections if he pulled out of the coalition.
  • An official in Netanyahu’s Likud party who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to ongoing negotiations said that earlier Monday morning, the prime minister was ready to bow to pressure and halt the overhaul. Other Likud officials suggested that the move might be frozen at least until the Passover holiday and parliamentary recess next month, Israeli media reported.
