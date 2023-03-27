Live updates Israel plunges into crisis amid backlash over Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan

The judicial overhaul package would give Netanyahu’s government greater power to handpick judges, including those presiding over Netanyahu’s corruption trial, in which he is charged in three cases and faces potential prison time. The overhaul package has pitted liberal and secular Jewish Israelis against more right-wing and religiously conservative citizens.

One of Netanyahu’s far-right allies, Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, warned the prime minister by tweet not to “surrender to anarchy.” Netanyahu’s government holds a four-seat majority in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party could bring down the government and force new elections if he pulled out of the coalition.