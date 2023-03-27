Israel faces airport closure, strikes as rage over courts overhaul mounts

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced mounting pressure Monday to halt his government’s drive to remake Israel’s court system as the national backlash against the plan threatened to engulf the country in chaos. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Israeli universities, workers’ unions and hospitals announced a general strike, and the international airport began freezing outgoing flights. Local council leaders began gathering in front of the prime minister’s residence to begin what they said would be a hunger strike.

As calls for Netanyahu to stand down came from across the government, business and the opposition, including from Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Netanyahu’s own longtime lawyer, local media reported he would make a public statement Monday morning.

The announcement was postponed amid reporting from sources in his party that Netanyahu was ready to bow to the pressure. One of his most extreme right-wing allies, Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir warned the prime minister by tweet not “surrender to anarchy.”

The spreading chaos came the morning after Netanyahu fired his defense minister, the first member of his cabinet to break with the coalition and call for a halt to the judicial legislation. The nighttime dismissal rocked a country already in turmoil, ratcheting up the backlash to an excruciating pitch.

Within minutes, protesters rushed into streets around the country, vowing to escalate demonstrations and public strikes until the legislative drive is frozen. Police clashed with protesters at several sites, using water cannons, cavalry and other unusually aggressive tactics to push thousands of demonstrators who blocked Ayalon Highway and who massed outside Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence.

Israel’s consul general in New York resigned in a tweet, and Herzog, the ceremonial president, pleaded with the prime minister and the coalition to stop their legislative push with the nation on the edge of catastrophe.

“The security, the economy, the society, everything is threatened,” Herzog said in a statement. “The eyes of all the people of Israel are turned to you.”

Netanyahu’s lawyer and close confident, Boaz Ben Zur, informed the prime minister that he would not continue to represent him in his corruption trial, Israeli media reported Monday morning.

Hard-liners in Netanyahu’s coalition — which includes ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist settler parties — have continued to push the legislation even as opposition has swelled. On Monday, hours before Netanyahu spoke, a parliamentary committee passed a key element of the plan, a bill that would give the coalition greater control over the selection of judges.

“We don’t need to destroy the country,” opposition leader Yair Lapid said at the start of his party meeting in the Knesset on Monday morning, in which he called on Netanyahu to stop the legislation and enter negotiations under the supervision of the president.

The coalition’s judicial overhaul package would give them greater power to handpick judges, including those presiding over Netanyahu’s corruption trial, in which he is charged in three separate cases and faces potential jail time. Proponents say the changes — long sought by Israel’s growing right wing — are needed because the courts have become too powerful at the expense of elected officials and are hopelessly biased toward the country’s left-wing elite.

Opponents say the moves are an attempt to eliminate one of the only checks on the coalition’s power, a shift that would allow it to make radical changes to society and tilt the country toward authoritarianism.

The plan, announced without warning soon after Netanyahu’s new government took power at the end of December, forced the country to confront long-simmering questions over prioritizing its democratic character or its Jewish one.

