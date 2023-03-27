What to know about Israel’s protests and judicial reform Demonstrators protest the Israeli government's plan to overhaul the judiciary, in Jerusalem on March 27. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to remake Israel’s judicial system has plunged the country into crisis, setting off the most widespread social unrest in decades. The plan — which would give the ruling government greater power to choose judges, including those presiding over Netanyahu’s corruption trial — has divided the country, including along long-emerging divides between liberal, secular Jewish Israelis those on the national, religiously conservative right wing.

Workers at universities, hospitals, airlines and elsewhere have paralyzed much of the economy through an enormous general strike. Protesters in the streets have brought cities to a standstill. Netanyahu fired his own defense minister Yoav Gallant, also a member of the prime minister’s Likud party, after he called on the government to halt the controversial plan.

Netanyahu, who returned to the prime minister’s office in December, is Israel’s longest-serving leader and a survivor who endured many corruption scandals. But some critics believe that his government’s judicial reform plan goes too far and could bring down the far-right alliance he formed to return to power.

Here’s what to know about the proposed judicial reform and the protests that have followed.

