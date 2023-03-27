Ukraine live briefing: E.U. threatens sanctions on Belarus over Russian tactical nuclear weapons Josep Borrell, the E.U. foreign policy chief, says the bloc is ready to respond with further sanctions if Belarus hosts Russian nuclear weapons. (Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters)

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

The European Union threatened sanctions against Belarus after Russia announced it would store tactical nuclear weapons in the Kremlin-aligned country, which shares a long border with northern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia has continued to attack the embattled city of Bakhmut — an effort the Institute for the Study of War warned was futile and potentially harmful to Moscow — as a Ukrainian counteroffensive looms. Ukraine’s military said Monday that its forces still hold the eastern city.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said the bloc “stands ready to respond with further sanctions” if Belarus hosts Russian tactical nuclear weapons, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this weekend. Borrell if Belarus hosts Russian tactical nuclear weapons, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this weekend. Borrell called the plan a “threat to European security,” though European and U.S. officials played down any immediate risk. “Belarus can still stop it, it is their choice,” Borrell said.

Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry called for an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council to counter what it described as “ to counter what it described as “ the Kremlin’s nuclear blackmail.

Russia’s continued attacks on Bakhmut are not only “pointless, but actually harmful” to Moscow as it prepares for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive in coming weeks, according to as it prepares for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive in coming weeks, according to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, the U.S.-based think tank. Ukraine’s military said in an operational update Monday that Russia “continues to storm” the city in eastern Ukraine but that Ukrainian troops were holding the city.

Global impact

The actions of the “two unpredictable dictatorial regimes” led by Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are “dragging Belarus further into the war,” Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry said. The country will call for new sanctions, it are “dragging Belarus further into the war,” Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry said. The country will call for new sanctions, it said in a statement . Lithuania is an E.U. member state.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is “cautiously optimistic” about support from U.S. Republicans for Ukraine and minimized concerns that GOP support could falter. Morawiecki and minimized concerns that GOP support could falter. Morawiecki told the Financial Times that his meetings last month with Republican and Democratic lawmakers convinced him that the two parties were aligned on Ukraine.

From our correspondents

Kyiv doctor killed in Russian airstrike shows war’s fallout far from front: Oksana Leontieva, a 36-year-old doctor who treated patients with cancer and other serious diseases at Ukraine’s top children’s hospital, was running late for work one morning in October.

She dropped off her son at kindergarten as air raid sirens rang out across the city. Just a mile from the hospital, she was killed after a missile strike hit Kyiv, report Missy Ryan, Kostiantyn Khudov and Alice Martins.

One of her colleagues, Olha Daschakovska, said her death was a “murder.” In its wake, her son was left without a mother and her patients were left without their doctor.

“Russia took childhood not just from her son, but from other patients she could have cured,” Daschakovska said.

GiftOutline Gift Article