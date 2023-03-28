Boat carrying 32 capsizes in eastern Caribbean; 16 missing

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — One person died and 16 are missing after a boat capsized near the eastern Caribbean island of St. Kitts early Tuesday, authorities said.

The boat was carrying 32 passengers, 16 of which were rescued, according to the government’s Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Services.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Officials in Antigua are leading the search and said the majority of those rescued are from unidentified countries in Africa. It was not immediately clear where the person who died was from.