Live updates France braces for huge strikes over retirement age, raising pressure on Macron

France braces for huge strikes over retirement age, raising pressure on Macron

What to know about France’s retirement-age hike
French union members and employees of an incineration plant block its entrance outside Paris on Sunday. (Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
PARIS — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to protest across France in a fresh round of strikes against a pension overhaul that has triggered some of the country’s worst unrest in years.

The strikes are piling pressure on President Emmanuel Macron after the government pushed through legislation to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64. Protests in recent days have descended into fires and clashes on the streets of Paris, which are already heaving with garbage as trash collectors walk out.

Here’s what to know:

  • Authorities are bracing for as many as 900,000 people to protest across France on Tuesday, including 100,000 in Paris alone, according to French media.
  • Macron has defended the pension bill as the only viable way to ensure the future of France’s pension system, casting the plan as an unpopular necessity the country must bear together.
  • Rights groups say police in France have responded to the wave of protests with heavy-handed tactics, prompting calls for an independent investigation.
