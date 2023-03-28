Live updates France braces for huge strikes over retirement age, raising pressure on Macron

PARIS — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to protest across France in a fresh round of strikes against a pension overhaul that has triggered some of the country’s worst unrest in years.

The strikes are piling pressure on President Emmanuel Macron after the government pushed through legislation to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64. Protests in recent days have descended into fires and clashes on the streets of Paris, which are already heaving with garbage as trash collectors walk out.