Greek police arrest 2 suspected of planning terror attacks

ATHENS, Greece — Greek police said Tuesday they have arrested two terrorism suspects who had been planning attacks in the country aimed at causing mass casualties.
Police said the suspects had chosen a target of “high symbolism” and were making final preparations for the attack.
“Their aim was not only to cause the loss of life of innocent citizens, but also to undermine the sense of security in the country, while hurting public institutions and threatening (Greece’s) international relations,” the police statement said.