Fire at migrant center near Mexico-U.S. border; several deaths reported

A fire broke out at a migrant detention facility close to the U.S.-Mexico border, with reports of dozens dead and injured, late Monday night.
Photos from the scene showed large numbers of ambulances, police vehicles and rescue workers at the scene and covered bodies on the ground.
The INM, a governmental agency, is an arm of the Ministry of the Interior and responsible for regulating migration in Mexico. The building sits close to the Rio Grande river and the Santa Fe International Bridge.
The INM did not immediately respond to an overnight request for comment.
There were dozens of migrants staying at the center, with the majority of residents at the facility from Venezuela, EFE reported.