Police search for tiger stolen from home in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Northern Mexico has developed such a habit of exotic animals and violence, that people not only keep tigers as pets, they steal them.
They said the owners had the proper paperwork needed to keep the animal.
Prosecutors distributed photos of the big cat resting in its cage alongside a dog, hoping residents will phone police if they see the tiger.
Mexico has long had a problem with people keeping — and occasionally losing control of — large cats, which are sometimes found at drug traffickers’ residences and are occasionally seen wandering loose.