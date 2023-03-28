Police search for tiger stolen from home in northern Mexico

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MEXICO CITY — Northern Mexico has developed such a habit of exotic animals and violence, that people not only keep tigers as pets, they steal them. Prosecutors in the violent northern state of Sonora said Tuesday they are searching for a full-grown Bengal tiger named Baluma. They said the 5-year-old male tiger was stolen Monday from a home in the state capital, Hermosillo.

They said the owners had the proper paperwork needed to keep the animal.

Prosecutors distributed photos of the big cat resting in its cage alongside a dog, hoping residents will phone police if they see the tiger.

Mexico has long had a problem with people keeping — and occasionally losing control of — large cats, which are sometimes found at drug traffickers’ residences and are occasionally seen wandering loose.

