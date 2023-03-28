Ukraine live briefing: Russian occupation of nuclear plant is ‘radiation blackmail,’ Zelensky says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, center right, and IAEA head Rafael Mariano Grossi, center left, at the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station in Zaporizhzhia on Monday. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is “the worst thing that could happen in the history” of Europe’s nuclear energy sector. Russia is using the plant for “radiation blackmail,” he said in his nightly address Monday. The remarks came after he met with Rafael Mariano Grossi, the chief of the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Kremlin’s troops have controlled the plant since last year, after seizing it during the first weeks of the invasion. But crossfire during the fighting has threatened to shut down the reactors’ coolers, heightening the risk of a nuclear meltdown. The plant has been forced to rely on its emergency diesel generators at least six times during the war, according to the IAEA.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Zelensky and Grossi toured areas near the Zaporizhzhia plant, the president’s office the president’s office said . They also visited a hydroelectric station on the Dnieper River that helps maintain operations at the plant. Grossi is preparing a visit to the plant this week, according to the IAEA

The Ukrainian president also visited troops in the Zaporizhzhia region Monday. Zelensky also made a trip to the southern city of Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which is under constant shelling, Zelensky also made a trip to the southern city of Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which is under constant shelling, according to his office . He has toured other front-line areas recently, including Bakhmut.

Russian officials expressed defiance after the West threatened more sanctions should the Kremlin proceed with plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Russia’s plans wouldn’t be affected by Western sanctions.

Russia test-fired supersonic anti-ship missiles in the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, the Associated Press the Associated Press reported , citing the Russian Defense Ministry. The missiles can carry nuclear warheads.

Battleground updates

Russian forces have made gains in and around Bakhmut in recent days, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, said late Monday, citing geolocated footage that showed members of the Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenary group at locations inside the embattled city.

Ukraine received its first batch of British Challenger tanks, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Monday. Ukraine has also received Strykers (armored vehicles) and Cougars (mine-resistant ambush-protected and infantry mobility vehicle) from the United States, as well as Marders (infantry fighting vehicles) from Germany, he said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also confirmed a delivery of 18 Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Air raid sirens were activated early Tuesday in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, according to according to Ukrainian officials . There were no immediate reports of casualties or confirmation of Russian attacks against the areas.

From our correspondents

In war-ravaged Lyman, Ukrainians live underground months after liberation: Repeated shelling of a residential area in this eastern Ukrainian city has pushed its inhabitants underground, Alex Horton and Anastacia Galouchka report. Children attend online classes under electric lights. Adults watch small TVs for news updates of Ukraine’s military operations. Pets rummage around in small cages.

“Of course we’ve gotten used to it. It’s calmer for me to be in the basement,” one retired mail carrier, who now serves warm bowls of borscht and meat patties to residents underground, told The Washington Post. “I miss my children, and grandchildren,” she said, her gray eyes welling.

GiftOutline Gift Article