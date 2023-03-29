Mexico probes 4 marines found protecting Russian migrants

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Navy said Wednesday it has placed four marines under investigation after they were allegedly found providing protection for a group of undocumented Russian migrants.
Investigations later led to a group of 12 other Russians at a local hotel. Presumably the Russians did not have necessary immigration documents.
In the past, Mexican immigration agents and police have been found either illegally allowing migrants into the country in exchange for bribes, or ‘escorting’ them through the country, usually to allow them to reach the U.S. border.