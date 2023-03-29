Ukraine live briefing: Blinken warns cease-fire calls may be a ‘cynical trap’

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that calls from some nations for a cease-fire in Ukraine could be a “very cynical trap” that freezes the conflict where things stand, allowing Russia to consolidate the territory it has illegally seized and “use the time to rest and refit and then reattack.” He made the remarks during a virtual session Tuesday. China in February called for a cease-fire in Ukraine, while Russia made a unilateral call for a 36-hour cease-fire the previous month over Orthodox Christmas.
As the war continues into a second year, Russian President Vladimir Putin is showing no signs he is ready to negotiate. Kremlin officials also appear to be preparing Russian society for a protracted war, Western analysts say.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Russia sentences dad to jail after daughter’s antiwar art, but he flees: A Russian court on Tuesday ordered a two-year jail sentence for the single father of a 13-year-old girl who drew an antiwar picture in art class at school, in a case that led to the daughter being seized by authorities and placed in an orphanage, Robyn Dixon reports.
But in a stunning turn, the father, Alexei Moskalyov, 54, escaped from house arrest on Monday night. Moskalyov was sentenced under Russia’s draconian laws against “discrediting the military,” which were adopted after President Vladimir Putin ordered his brutal invasion of Ukraine last year. The laws ban any form of antiwar dissent and are part of a wave of political repressions that have only worsened as Russia’s war effort floundered.