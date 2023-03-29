Ukraine live briefing: Blinken warns cease-fire calls may be a ‘cynical trap’ Drone footage over Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, shows devastation amid fierce fighting. (93rd Mechanized Brigade/Reuters)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that calls from some nations for a cease-fire in Ukraine could be a “very cynical trap” that freezes the conflict where things stand, allowing Russia to consolidate the territory it has illegally seized and “use the time to rest and refit and then reattack.” He made the remarks during a virtual session Tuesday. China in February called for a cease-fire in Ukraine, while Russia made a unilateral call for a 36-hour cease-fire the previous month over Orthodox Christmas.

As the war continues into a second year, Russian President Vladimir Putin is showing no signs he is ready to negotiate. Kremlin officials also appear to be preparing Russian society for a protracted war, Western analysts say.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the fighting in Ukraine could be over sooner "if the world is faster, if the world is more determined," an apparent appeal for accelerated support from the West. "Russian aggression can end much faster than is sometimes said," he said in his nightly address. In recent days, Kyiv has received tanks from Britain and Germany, and armored vehicles from the United States.

Ukrainian officials say 4,390 children have been forcibly deported to Russia. Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's deputy prime minister and the minister responsible for reintegration of temporarily occupied territories, said in a local television interview Tuesday that officials have documented the abductions among children who are "orphans, half-orphans" or deprived of parental care. Ukraine has provided this information to the International Criminal Court, she said.

Battleground updates

Russian forces now occupy about 65 percent of Bakhmut, according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, citing geolocated footage. Russian-backed fighters continue to make gains within the front-line city that has been the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting in recent months, the Washington-based think tank said, adding that Russian mercenaries fighting for the Wagner Group have probably seized the AZOM industrial complex in Bakhmut's north.

Russia has made "only marginal progress at the cost of heavy losses" in tanks while attempting to encircle the front-line town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, Britain's Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Global impact

A top Russian official has described new criteria for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in international competitions as "unacceptable." The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday recommended they be allowed to compete under a neutral status as long as they have no military links. "The parameters as announced are absolutely unacceptable," Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said, according to Reuters. The IOC held off on deciding whether they can compete at next year's Summer Olympics in Paris.

Russia said it test-fired supersonic anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, attacking a target imitating an enemy warship. The exercise took place in Peter the Great Bay, the Defense Ministry said. The Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, borders Japan, Russia and North and South Korea.

From our correspondents

Russia sentences dad to jail after daughter’s antiwar art, but he flees: A Russian court on Tuesday ordered a two-year jail sentence for the single father of a 13-year-old girl who drew an antiwar picture in art class at school, in a case that led to the daughter being seized by authorities and placed in an orphanage, Robyn Dixon reports.

But in a stunning turn, the father, Alexei Moskalyov, 54, escaped from house arrest on Monday night. Moskalyov was sentenced under Russia’s draconian laws against “discrediting the military,” which were adopted after President Vladimir Putin ordered his brutal invasion of Ukraine last year. The laws ban any form of antiwar dissent and are part of a wave of political repressions that have only worsened as Russia’s war effort floundered.

