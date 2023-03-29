Letters with powdered substance sent to Sweden's counties

Police in Jonkoping, a city 280 kilometers (174 miles) south of Stockholm, said no one was injured there after the arrival of ”a suspected dangerous object” — a letter with powder.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Several county boards in Sweden received letters containing a powdered substance Wednesday, leading to the evacuation of employees in some places. At least two people were taken to hospitals, Swedish media said.

“Because it cannot be ruled out that the powder is dangerous, we have been called in to check it more closely with the emergency services,” Katarina Rusin, a police spokesperson in southern Sweden told Swedish news agency TT.