Letters with powdered substance sent to Sweden's counties

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Several county boards in Sweden received letters containing a powdered substance Wednesday, leading to the evacuation of employees in some places. At least two people were taken to hospitals, Swedish media said.
“Because it cannot be ruled out that the powder is dangerous, we have been called in to check it more closely with the emergency services,” Katarina Rusin, a police spokesperson in southern Sweden told Swedish news agency TT.
At least 18 of Sweden’s 21 counties received the letters, TT reported.
Police said the contents were being analyzed.