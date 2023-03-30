Australia ends ‘wasted decade’ with emissions reduction law, says leader

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Australian parliament on Thursday took its most meaningful step in years toward addressing global warming, passing an emissions reduction bill that will compel the country’s biggest industrial polluters to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by about 30 percent by 2030. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight It is a landmark moment for Australia, which has been a stubborn holdout even as countries around the world have moved to reduce their impact on the atmosphere in the face of catastrophic climate change.

“After a wasted decade, today is a great day for action on climate change,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who leads the center-left Labor Party, said on Monday when the legislation was passed in the lower house. The Senate passed the bill on Thursday with a 32-26 vote.

Under the new legislation, dubbed the “safeguard mechanism,” Australia’s highest-emitting industrial facilities are compelled to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The result should be “equivalent to taking two-thirds of the nation’s cars off the road,” Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said.

In a global context the mechanism is unremarkable, similar to cap-and-trade mechanisms implemented elsewhere. But in Australia, where conflict over climate policy has long been a toxic political issue, it represents a shift in the way the nation is engaging with the world on climate.

“This is a policy that shows a real change of heart,” said Kate Crowley, associate professor of public and environmental policy at the University of Tasmania. “It couldn’t be more significant because we have had no effective emissions reduction policy in Australia since 2012.”

That year, Julia Gillard’s Labor government introduced an emissions trading system that was slammed by the conservative opposition as a “carbon tax” that would raise electricity prices. The measure was widely seen as a factor in her electoral defeat the following year, and it was dismantled by her center-right successor, Tony Abbott. Progress on climate action stalled from that point, Crowley said.

The conservative opposition Liberal Party does not support Albanese’s policy, and its energy and climate spokesman Ted O’Brien said it will “make the Australian economy weaker and the Australian people poorer.”

“This is not a plan to decarbonize the Australian economy, but rather a plan to deindustrialize it,” he said, adding that “we have to get the balance right.”

Fossil fuels have helped make Australia a rich country. It is the world’s second biggest coal exporter and biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas. Climate policy has been “politically weaponized as a way to scare the public” with concerns about local jobs and the economy’s health, Crowley said.

But natural disasters over the past four years have contributed to a shift in voters’ priorities, said Amanda McKenzie, chief executive of advocacy organization the Climate Council.

“The last election was described as the climate election,” she said. “Extreme weather was at the top of people’s minds.”

Australia’s widespread 2019-20 fires burned more than 24 million hectares (almost 60 million acres) and killed 33 people, and an estimated 3 billion animals, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Two years later, heavy flooding in the states of New South Wales and Queensland claimed about two dozen lives and caused $3.2 billion in insured damage. Experts pointed to climate change as a factor in both events.

The safeguard mechanism law comes into effect on July 1. It is the centerpiece to date of Albanese’s commitment to lower Australia’s emissions by 43 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, a promise made after Labor won the election last year, following nine years of conservative leadership.

Tony Wood, energy program director at the Grattan Institute think tank, said the mechanism “by itself doesn’t get us there — but it’s a big step, and it’s heading in the right direction, and it’s the first step we’ve made for as long as I can remember.”

The mechanism applies to any industrial facility that emits more than 100,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas annually, including in mining and manufacturing. These facilities, which currently number 215, represent almost one-third of Australia’s carbon emissions.

From July, each facility must incrementally lower its emissions by about 5 percent each year, reaching 30 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050.

The facilities can buy Australian-generated carbon credits, which buy emission reductions elsewhere in the economy, instead of cutting their own greenhouse gas levels, as part of their mandated reductions. These have been criticized by some experts as at times claiming higher benefits than they really achieve. Facilities that haven’t sufficiently cut their emissions can also buy “safeguard credits” from those that cut by more than their required amount.

But in a concession pushed for by the left-wing Greens party and climate-focused independents, a “hard cap” will be in place. The aggregate of all greenhouse gas generated by high-emitting facilities must stay below current levels at a minimum, without factoring in carbon credits. If it doesn’t the government must intervene. The bill also requires the government to consider the overall cap on the carbon budget when deciding whether to approve new developments including fossil fuel projects.

“This puts a limit on coal and gas expansion in Australia,” Greens leader Adam Bandt said.

Wood, of the Grattan Institute, said the mechanism’s impact on Australia’s coal and gas exports, the country’s biggest contribution to global warming, remains to be seen. Its energy exports aren’t included in its emissions count because they are burned, with the carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere, overseas. Only emissions generated through the mining and processing stages will fall under Albanese’s policy.

“It could be quite benign, it could be onerous, it’s not yet clear what will happen,” Wood said.

But, said McKenzie from the Climate Council, the policy demonstrates that “Australia is back on the international stage as a genuine player in tackling the climate crisis, and that’s a good thing for the world.”

“There will be more work to do — around transport, waste, buildings, etc. — but this is a really important first step,” she said.

